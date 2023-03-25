He would’ve turned 14 this past Monday, and early last month, it looked like he’d make it to that celebration, despite a recent diagnosis of congestive heart failure and a decade-long balancing act with Addison’s disease.
Sadly, it wasn’t to be.
We lost our gentle giant on Feb. 10, less than 48 hours after hearing the devastating news he was also in kidney failure. It was the final straw for an old dog’s body.
We could’ve taken steps for a little extra time. Though if we had, our big boy would’ve died in an animal hospital, surrounded by strangers, plugged into tubes and monitors.
Instead, he passed quietly on his favorite living room bed, moments after I left him to get my day started following an overnight vigil.
I regret I wasn’t with him as he went, and blame myself for letting that happen. However, I’m deeply grateful his death was quick — and as several people who knew him well assured me, on his own terms. Their theory is our independent and shy guy waited until he was alone to finish his run.
Trigger Axe Writer came to us from the Frederick County Animal Control Shelter when he was 4. We thought our bereft beagle might benefit from having a canine companion after suddenly losing her diminutive Chihuahua-terrier brother a few months earlier.
For weeks, we searched for someone suitable. We were thinking a medium-sized dog. A nearly 70-pound Plott Hound mix wasn’t at all what we had in mind.
Still, every time our son and I passed Trigger’s pound pen, he barked at us, not the other visitors. And every time, I replied, “You’re a good boy. You’re just too big!”
His polite perseverance, handsome amber eyes, and mild ways eventually wore us down, and a test walk proved he was a delight on a leash.
The shelter agent who approved the adoption confirmed Trigger’s easygoing personality. He said he was the perfect gentleman at adoption events and had been featured in this paper’s pet section and on Animal Control’s televised adoption show.
For four months, Trigger waited patiently, ultimately choosing our son out of all of the other boys stopping by the shelter.
We brought him home, and I quickly fell in love with our dapper brindled fellow, who had his puppy moments until the very last of his days.
Far from perfect, he had his share of idiosyncrasies, some of which were downright disgusting. Still, with us, he was always playful and sweet.
In true hound fashion, Trigger pushed his luck with his gluttony. He once baffled everyone with DayGlo green vomit, until we discovered he ate almost 200 paintballs in a sitting.
Through the years, he wolfed down the full contents of an Easter basket, an entire dead squirrel, and the better part of a box of chocolate hazelnut candies — complete with paper and foil wrappers. Fortunately, he survived those gastric misadventures and many more, and we’ve got the vet bills to prove it.
Now, the toilet bowls are safe from his lapping tongue. But we have to pick up our own crumbs from the kitchen floor.
TV time’s no longer complicated by astoundingly stinky doggie farts. But there’s also no one warming our feet as we sit on the couch.
Daily walks may be brisker in pace, but they’re far too lonely. And although we can finally stay out for as long as we want, no one enthusiastically welcomes us home when we return.
Like any furry family member, Trigger gave us so much more than he ever asked in return. He wasn’t just a good friend — he was one of the best friends we’ll ever know.
When he died, we were told he was lucky to have found a family who was able to care for him and give him a good life.
But I know the truth. We were the lucky ones.
Woodsboro's Susan Writer urges anyone looking for a critter companion to check out a shelter or rescue.
