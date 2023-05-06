I floss most mornings. But flossing alone isn’t enough.
I feel compelled to maximize the time it takes to dig out last night’s popcorn kernels by combining it with some physical therapy. My favorite is my 60-second balancing-on-one-leg routine.
As flossing only takes about 45 seconds, in the remaining quarter of a minute, I reach for my eyelash curler and mascara in the nearby vanity. This way, when I’m ready to switch to the other leg, I can apply my eye makeup.
Granted, having pokey things around your eyes while attempting to stand on one leg may not be the best choice, but it knocks one more thing off my daily to-do list.
Next comes a two-minute toothbrushing cycle, accompanied by calf stretches, or if pressed for time, making the bed, getting my socks and shoes on, or if nature calls, answering the summons.
For better or worse, I am an inveterate multitasker, driven by the need so many of us feel to get as much done as possible, in as little time as can reasonably be managed. I can’t honestly think of too many things I don’t do while doing something else.
Recently, however, I’ve started taking the clickbait for online stories expounding the dangers of multitasking.
Beyond distracted driving and walking, which pose their own perils, the articles explore the growing research proving that constantly dividing your attention or switching mental gears too quickly and too frequently taxes the human brain, leading to stress, inefficiency and lower productivity.
Most frightening of all, doing so also appears to adversely affect both short- and long-term memory functions.
Wow. This doesn’t bode well for a lot of us.
But you know the internet. Any theory can be bolstered or contradicted if you hunt a bit. So, I started to see if there was hope for people like me. And there is.
Legitimate studies, conducted by organizations not out to sell me anything, have determined that there are indeed situations when doing more than one thing simultaneously may actually increase your brain’s efficiency.
For instance, in support of one of my favorite practices, it’s been found that mental focus is enhanced when you listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks while executing pursuits requiring lower levels of concentration.
There’s even solid evidence that doodling improves our ability to listen more fully, and I’ve been doodling since my school days, first to help me get through lectures, and now when discussing projects with clients on the phone.
With this scientific endorsement of some advantageous focus-splitting, I started examining other tandem activities to figure out which do and don’t particularly work for me.
I concluded that my morning routine poses no harm, as do occasional housecleaning binges paired with catch-up calls to family and friends.
After all, how much attention does the toilet-scrubbing technique I mastered long ago demand?
Likewise, I see nothing but good in streaming old movies while folding laundry or sewing. Ditto for making 10 miles on the stationary bike not only tolerable, but pleasant.
However, is it beneficial during the work day to continually bounce between apps and deal with multiple emails and texts throughout any given hour? Similarly, is it wise to persistently tackle piecemeal segments of various jobs as they pop up, rather than going start to finish on just one at a time?
Probably not, and those are areas where I’m attempting to exert more discipline in exchange for less stress.
It’s a challenge, and if it helps, it’s worth the effort — especially since experts argue it’s my only chance to save my brain. Bear in mind though, these’re the same folks asserting that less than 2 percent of humans are authentically capable of effectively multitasking — a notion I don’t entirely buy.
I estimate that the majority of us can not only walk and chew gum at the same time, but I’ve personally proven it’s possible to successfully floss and apply makeup while balancing on one leg, which has to be a small victory for us “98 percenters.”
Woodsboro’s Susan Writer figures to multitask through her days. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
