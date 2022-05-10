It was late afternoon on the last day in April. The sun was shining. There was not a single cloud in the sky. The country road that connects Germantown, Hyattstown, Urbana and Frederick, otherwise known as Md. 355, was clear because it was a Saturday afternoon. I had driven on that road hundreds of times. I knew the points on the road where trees from both sides created a canopy. In spite of the occasional heavy traffic, I have seen deer crossing the road. In certain areas on the road, local governments have put up cameras. Because of that, I pay more attention to my speed. Thousands of others do the same as well.
On that Saturday afternoon, all of a sudden I felt something hit me. My car kept rolling without control. Every time it turned, I felt I was hitting something. I wished and prayed the car to stop. It did not. The vehicle was turning over and over. Every time it hit the ground, I was hearing a sound as if the universe was splitting again. After the third ear-splitting sound, I realized that I am inside an overturned car and needed to get out. I tried to kick the window on one side. Then the other. Nothing happened. I was trapped. I was still hooked to my seat belt. For better maneuvering, I released myself. A lot of people seem to be gathering around. One of them tried to break the window. A large part of the fiberglass collapsed, and through the opening, I pushed myself out, legs first. Without thinking, I lay on the grass with full knowledge that I am still alive. A gentleman asked my name, and I told him. This gave him an idea that I was conscious.
The ambulance and paramedics arrived within minutes. They, too, asked me my name and wanted to know if I was hurting anywhere. Frankly, my whole body seemed to be numb. I was about to say, “No, I am not hurting at all. Please let me be alone.” But there was some discomfort around my neck, and I told them so. Next thing I know, the EMT fitted me with a neck brace, and I was on my way to Frederick Health Hospital. Lying in a stretcher in the ambulance, I could see the traffic on Interstate 270 was picking up. Throughout the journey, John, a paramedic, was checking my blood pressure. Finally, I was wheeled into the Frederick Health. It felt like a blessing.
The efficiency at the hospital was superb. After intake, checkup and treatment followed swiftly. A couple of nurses, a physician’s assistant, a radiology technician and a doctor had all been involved by then to care for my body. Luckily, no damage was immediately found. I was glad to get rid of the awful neck brace. However, I was told that I must be careful for the next few days and anticipate feeling sore and achy. They were right.
During my stay in the hospital, someone said that I bounced on both sides of the divide! William Wordsworth once said, “Bliss it was in that dawn to be alive.” Now, I can truly attest to that. Two days later, I read Frederick Health had been named among the top 100 hospitals in the country. I was not surprised. Needless to say, an institution of this caliber reflects the dedication of people who are involved in its functioning. In turn, they make the community proud. Transported by family members, I returned home at around 11:30 p.m. both shaken and thankful. It was hard to believe that I am still around after the experience I had a few hours ago. The line between life and death is very thin, and for a few moments it had seemed to me that I was traveling on both sides of the divide.
