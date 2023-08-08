A curious phenomena seems to occur in some people’s 50s or 60s, and for some, it can be debilitating. Men and women alike find that their jaws unhinge themselves and words just start tumbling out.
They become incessant talkers.
I’m not sure why this tendency blossoms in later years. Perhaps in our 30s we are trying to collect facts in order to build a pyramid of knowledge, and we place value on our peers’ opinions, so we might actually listen to new ideas as they come along.
Later, we learn that it is difficult to keep accumulating knowledge through an open mouth.
In our 40s, we’re so busy with jobs, kids, and making ends meet that we often don’t know whether we’re good listeners, eloquent speakers, or just a little nuts.
A lot happens in the 50s and 60s, and maybe this is part of the problem.
We should have peaked professionally, looking back with satisfaction on a job well done. Instead, in 2023 — and especially with the coloring of a pandemic — we find that our jobs mutated into something with a less predictable future.
Worse, we may not even have a job. As a result, talking with anyone we think might be listening is perhaps a part of dealing with this process. The more we talk, the more we think we are “dealing” with our issues — sort of an oral diarrhea therapy session.
It is much easier to prattle and blather than to focus our attention in order to listen to what is going on in someone else’s life.
And listening is not equivalent to waiting for the next gap in conversation where we can take the baton and run with it. The paradoxical irony is that the more we talk, the more we push away the very audience we seek.
It takes a long time for a nonstop talker to realize that no one is listening. I clocked one guy within the past year — relax, he’s out of state — and it took him 40 minutes to wonder what was going on in Frederick.
If you have read this far, you may be wondering if I’m talking about you. Well, here’s a quick perspective to see if you might be trending toward becoming a blatherskite who spouts codswallop …
If you walk away from a party without learning anything new about anyone there, consider taping your mouth shut the next time.
What is the body language of someone who is bored out of their gourd with your monologue? If you don’t know, there are actual YouTube tutorials to help you. Boredom cues are more than just crossed arms and legs, yawning, and looking at watches.
If someone is truly interested in your detailed medical problems — and I would doubt that — they should consider being a medical professional where at least they can get paid for listening to you.
Most people are probably trying to decide if they’ve had a medical adventure that is worse than yours anyway, so just give them the CliffsNotes — save the unabridged “Moby-Dick” version for campfires when people need a story to fall asleep. I am a medical professional, so I claim immunity here.
A picture is worth a thousand words, but when you start showing pictures of vacations, describing the glorious details about a place someone has never seen, you are likely drowning them with a tsunami of words.
Consider showing them your six favorite pictures and skip the history of that particular cathedral or yet another painting of Madonna and Child. Short and sweet works well.
If someone wants to know more about your kids, they will ask — we sometimes forget that our children are not our friends’ children as we ramble on. And on and on.
There are at least 12 people I know who don’t speak with paragraph breaks or use punctuation in conversation. I don’t think they are aware of this proclivity. Even so, I try not to serve them wine. It makes things worse.
Two ears. One mouth.
There must be a reason for the way things are set up.
The author lives in Frederick and may get tarred and feathered. His wife notes: “Don’t you want to have at least a few friends?”
(3) comments
Obviously, Dr. Thompson is annoyed!! Hahahaha! He should know that sometimes you have to take the bad with the good! [beam]
Hilarious and on point. Don't tell me a story with your phone, pretty please.
"Listen up. I have something to say."
"Say what?"
(Read it in the paper.)
