A curious phenomena seems to occur in some people’s 50s or 60s, and for some, it can be debilitating. Men and women alike find that their jaws unhinge themselves and words just start tumbling out.

They become incessant talkers.

Tags

(3) comments

TrekMan

Obviously, Dr. Thompson is annoyed!! Hahahaha! He should know that sometimes you have to take the bad with the good! [beam]

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Hilarious and on point. Don't tell me a story with your phone, pretty please.

Report Add Reply
gary4books
gary4books

"Listen up. I have something to say."

"Say what?"

(Read it in the paper.)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription