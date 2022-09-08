I wanted to use this platform today to acknowledge my high school alma mater, St. John’s Catholic Prep.
Last week, during the inaugural football game on their new field, the Vikings hosted the Winters Mill High School Falcons. At one point during the game, one of the Falcons, Greyson Lyons, collapsed on the field, and medical personnel performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and chest compressions in addition to using a defibrillator.
The game was called, the stadium vacated, and Lyons was flown via helicopter to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
There have been several examples, based on reports that I have read, of the St. John’s community reaching out in support to Lyons’ family, and to the Winters Mill community at large.
Viking players joined visitors in praying on the field, for example. In multiple online locations, the administration expressed support and thoughts, and offered assistance, if at all possible.
In researching for this piece, I discovered a GoFundMe page set up by Lyons’ family to help cover medical expenses. The target goal was reached in less than two days, due in part to the multiple generous donations from members of the St. John’s community. Families, alumni, students, members of the athletic department all contributed to the fund, according to the list of donors page.
Even some of the people I attended St. John’s with myself now send their own kids to the school. They, too, have expressed support via social media posts in my feed.
I mention all of this not because there was any reason to doubt the St. John’s community would act in a compassionate way. Rather, I mention it here because I want to acknowledge noble choices. Even if those choices are easy. Even if those choices are totally expected and proper, they are still choices. Nothing forced the one school community to support the other, aside from the decision to stand up and do so.
From what I hear of high school football dynamics in other parts of the country, I couldn’t say whether every single school out there would make so many noble choices so soon after such circumstances, though I would certainly hope so.
Sports are important to many people. Yet at times like this, it is good to remember, and to see others remember that in the end, it’s all about young students at school.
May Lyons recover fully. May the Winters Mill High School community continue to be strong. And may St. John’s continue to make the noble choices every one should want their own school to make.
