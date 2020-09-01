Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us, the unofficial end to summer. When this pandemic hit us back in March, like many of you I would not have imagined it would have lasted this long. Back on March 17, when my office said we would begin working remotely, it was for just a two-week period. And yet, we are still doing so.
So this summer has definitely been like no other. Instead of trying to break away for a nice family vacation, my wife and I have taken short day trips to places where we can feel safe, practice social distancing, and wear masks.
Although this has impacted our lifestyle and what we normally would be focusing our attention on, like the Monty Python song suggests, we’ve tried to look for the bright side of life. So it has meant we have enjoyed more outdoor activities like walking, hiking or even kayaking. We’ve partaken in more pick-your-own opportunities, from strawberries to flowers. And we have enjoyed taking a drive along various scenic byways.
One of our favorite pastimes is enjoying the local culinary scene. Lucky for us, once the City of Frederick instituted the Pop-Up Street Dining program we haven’t skipped a beat. It seems like we are downtown almost every weekend eating at one of our fine local restaurants.
In times like these, we do need creative solutions to deal overcome some of the challenges our community is facing. Pop-up dining is a start. Earlier this summer, I had also noticed that in other parts of the region, pop-up drive in movies were taking place. I wondered why no one in Frederick was offering something like this and even inquired with a few local places that I thought could host them here. Finally, the Francis Scott Key Mall started offering drive-in movies.
Many of our local museums have remained closed or modified ways to fulfill their mission. I happen to serve on the board of directors of Heritage Frederick, and we recently pivoted our efforts to focus on offering virtual programs. To date, we’ve hosted three virtual lectures by historians and authors. The next one, on Sept. 24, will focus on Camp David and be presented by retired Rear Admiral Michael Giorgione, former commander of the presidential retreat center.
Our local arts scene has taken a big hit. In a normal year, my wife and I would be gearing up in a few weeks to serve as ushers for another season at the Weinberg Center. But the theater will have to sit dark a little longer for a very extended intermission. The two of us had hoped to also see a show at Way Off Broadway this summer, once indoor dining was allowed at reduced capacity. The local dinner theater was also ready to begin productions again and were prepared to adhere to the seating restrictions and other health guidelines. My thought is if it is safe to go into a restaurant to eat, you can also go to eat and watch a show at the same time.
I recently saw a post on social media that Warehouse Cinemas, a brand new, amazing movie house located on the Golden Mile, has finished their renovation and are anxiously waiting for Gov. Hogan “to allow theaters in Maryland to safely open back up.” I sure hope for their sake that this can be done soon.
As we gear up for fall, most of our favorite autumnal traditions have also been cancelled. The Great Frederick Fair, as we know it, isn’t happening. In the Street, Colorfest, and so many other events will not be a part of our repertoire. There will be an asterisk behind 2020 for these events, forever reminding us of this particular time period that we are living in. There are things to look forward to, however. For example, Celebrate Frederick is working with the Frederick Keys to organize a drive up fireworks show next weekend.
So we all must continue to be creative and find ways to adapt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.