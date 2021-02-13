It’s a strange feeling turning right onto Bowers Road off U.S. 40 west of the Golden Mile and seeing an empty parking lot and empty building that used to be Dutrow’s Honda Sales & Service. We’d get a glance of all the activity there — including parking lot test-runs of their motorcycles and scooters — starting when we moved to the area in 1986.
They were going strong long before that. Retired News-Post business editor Ed Waters wrote in May 2015, on the 50th anniversary of the business, that Ted Dutrow opened the business in 1965, later joined by his wife, Texanna, and son, Jason. Texanna and Jason have continued to run the shop since Ted’s death in 2012. That long run came to an end with an auction two weeks ago, just two months shy of being in business for an amazing 56 years.
You’d expect that an auction would be a painful experience. Instead, according to Texanna Dutrow, “It was the best thing about the whole ordeal.” The ordeal included an unsuccessful attempt to transfer all the Honda stock, parts and tools to another dealer, and efforts to find a buyer for the property. The buyer is Billy Fee, Dutrow said, a real estate broker and owner of JD Underground, a subcontractor for Comcast, who plans to store digging equipment on the property.
Dutrow had high praise for the efficient operation of the Jeremiah Herbst auctioneering team, calling them “the hardest working people I’ve been around.” They certainly generated a lot of interest in the auction in a short time. On auction day, Dutrow said, there were 300 bidders registered, from Maryland and at least seven other states. The auction was held outside, and designed to encourage social distancing.
It was the motorcycles that drew the most interest. Two vintage Honda motorcycles, a 1974 XL 100 and a 1980 CBX 1000 went “higher than expected,” Dutrow said. The other Honda lines, all new, of all-terrain-vehicles, lawn mowers, generators, and snowblowers, were shipped to other dealers.
Also drawing a lot of interest were Honda posters, and service manuals that saw extensive use before the day of the computerized manuals. One successful bidder explained to Dutrow that she planned to re-sell the manuals on the internet.
Former customers showed up as well as former employees. One of them, Dutrow said, told her he had numerous jobs after working there but the dealership was his favorite. He was one of an estimated 50-60 employees age 16-18 who worked at Dutrow’s over the years, Dutrow said, adding that Ted Dutrow used to say he raised a lot of kids.
They also raised lot of money for kids over the years by being part of Honda’s Ride for Kids charity events, with money raised locally going to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, for treatment of children with brain tumors.
It wasn’t the commute that entered into Dutrow’s decision to sell the business and retire. It’s less than a mile drive from her home to her former business. “We have decided over the past couple years that times were getting hard in the motorcycle industry for small shops and it was time to retire,” Dutrow said in a Feb. 3 Facebook posting thanking everyone for their support.
She explained in an interview this past week at her home that it was getting harder to keep up with the trend of online ordering for everything that they used to supply for walk-in customers. Keeping pace with a new way of doing business, she said, would require spending more money or a complete upgrade of the business and the hiring of more employees.
Dutrow said one of the highlights of those many years in business was the annual Honda-sponsored conventions to destinations like Hawaii, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Chicago and New York. “I liked how Honda treated the dealers,” she said.
Her future plans don’t include as much traveling, just digging in her extensive garden and keeping the backyard bocci ball court cleared off. Jason, the company’s president, plans to work in a Frederick bike shop, and pursue his love of mountain biking, Dutrow said.
With the declaration that “I’m happy here,” it sounds like this former business woman is convinced she’s ready for retirement after a remarkable 56 years of six-days-a-week in the business.
Non-motorized bike rider Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
