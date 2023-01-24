The 2022 word of the year, selected in part by public vote but officially designated by Oxford English Dictionary, is “goblin mode.” The slang term is defined as “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy” behavior that “rejects social norms and expectations.”

Goblins are small, ugly, mischievous and unkind creatures that appear in European folklore dating back to the Middle Ages. Use of the 21st century “goblin mode” to describe yourself or another human being who purposefully chooses to be antisocial and hedonistic dates to a 2009 Twitter post, but it went viral in 2022.

