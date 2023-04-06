Unfortunately, many who are affected do not admit to the feeling of being lonely. They spend their days either ignoring the problem or feeling despair because they cannot solve it and hope it will magically disappear.
Unfortunately, it won’t. Like all mental health problems, there must be some intervention to solve what has become an epidemic in this country.
Some people view loneliness as a weakness. They wonder why their relatives, friends, and the people they work with express feelings of being isolated; afraid; insecure; and, above all, lonely.
There are so many outlets to explore and enjoy, so why do these individuals feel “lost” in a sea of activities and people?
It has been proven and accepted by physicians that loneliness has consequences — depression, anxiety, and physical problems such as cardiovascular disease, dementia, and even premature death.
No, this isn’t an exaggeration, a theory, or a figment of some physician’s diagnosis when he has no other to offer. It’s real; it’s troublesome; it’s neglected.
But let’s not despair — there are remedies.
First, you must closely look in the mirror and make the determination that your loneliness is not unusual, and that you have many acquaintances who have the same feelings, but are reluctant to talk about them.
The next step is the hardest.
You must assess your options. What can you do to help yourself?
After all, you have no medical background, and you are hesitant to ask anyone for help for fear they will brand you as weak and a complainer.
Perhaps you are asking the wrong person. Find someone who is open to suggestions, is not adversarial, not a gossip and who might have at one time or other experienced the same feeling you presently have.
This might take time, but once you have made contact with a “helper,” you have begun your journey to a better frame of mind and an outlook that things are better than they seem.
Get to know the people who you see on a regular basis. Become engaged in activities that you once enjoyed or find ones that are new and different.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Most co-workers, neighbors, and relatives feel a sense of responsibility and respect when they are asked for help or advice.
If you have chosen the wrong person, don’t despair. There are many others more than willing to help you.
In this process of asking for help, you can easily learn to be available for others when they need it.
Loneliness is not always visible to those you interact with on a regular basis. It is important that you reach out and explore. Find out who might have the same interests you have, who likes to engage in regular conversations, who is also lonely and would like to foster a new friendship.
If you are employed, offer suggestions that might be collegial and help others who might be lonelier than you are.
If you don’t have a hobby, a long-time interest in something, find something that you will enjoy pursuing.
If the first thing you try is unsuccessful, try something else. There is no rule for how many new activities you can try.
Surely, there are places in your community that need volunteers. By helping others, you help yourself.
Loneliness is difficult, sad, and sometimes unrelenting, but with resolve and help, you can change yourself and others.
The first step is admitting that you need help. Once you get started, slowly but surely, you will see a difference in yourself and others.
We all need a connection. With more concentration on your family, your friends and your colleagues, perhaps this epidemic of loneliness will diminish.
Alice Haber lives in Frederick with a loving family and wonderful, kind friends.
