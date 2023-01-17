Frederick was always bustling on Friday nights while I was growing up in the 100 block of South Market Street in the late 1950s and early 1960s. We would sit out on the black cast-iron steps, watch traffic and talk with people as they walked toward the business district.
Downtown Frederick had several department stores. Some were locally owned, such as Hendrickson’s and Kemp’s. There were also major retailers, such as J.C. Penney and Sears.
Sears, Roebuck & Co. opened at 37 W. Patrick St. on May 20, 1937. The News-Post of the day was filled with advertisements from downtown merchants welcoming their new “neighbor.”
Sears also took over a storefront on South Market Street that connected to the main building on West Patrick Street. The original store building was primarily clothing and typical department store stock, whereas the South Market Street entrance was more of a hardware store and mercantile. This part of the store also housed the toy section, especially at Christmas time.
Farther down South Market Street, on the northeast side of Carroll Creek, the Sears Farm Store sold lawn and garden equipment.
There was a sudden shock to the downtown businesses when the Frederick Shopping Center on West 7th Street opened. The realization of several businesses attached by a covered walkway in a commercial setting called a shopping center was a new phenomenon sweeping the country.
When the Frederick Shopping Center first opened, it was a tremendous success. No major downtown retailer provided an anchor store in the shopping center when it was first built.
It was several years until the shopping center was extended beyond May’s Hardware allowing the opening of Woolco, a department store brand of Woolworth’s. Even then, Woolco was a new store and not a nationally known standard brand.
Sears survived the Frederick flood of 1976. Several photos in the Frederick News-Post publication “The Frederick Flood of ’76” shows pictures of several employees cleaning up after the waters receded. The basement of Sears and most of the the South Market Street store were full of water.
Though Sears mostly recovered from the great flood, the days of the store remaining in downtown Frederick were numbered.
Sears remained in downtown Frederick until the opening of the Francis Scott Key Mall. In the April 29, 1977, edition of The News-Post, Sears announced it was signing a lease as a full-line department store in the new Francis Scott Key Mall being built along Interstate 270 between Md. 85 and Md. 355.
For years, it appeared the new mall would never open, as dirt was constantly moved back and forth training new heavy equipment operators. The new fully enclosed mall would be the new home to the 108,000-square-foot Sears Department Store and Auto Center. Sears was leaving downtown Frederick.
Ultimately, J.C. Penney also moved from downtown Frederick, as did national chain five-and-dime stores Kresge’s and McCrory’s. Woolworth’s had already moved to the 7th Street Shopping Center.
The move of the largest retailers in the country from downtown Frederick had a devastating blow, especially as the shopping district was still recovering from the flood and rebuilding of South Market Street. But for Sears, the move was an economic success as an anchor for the Francis Scott Key Mall.
Nationally, the Frederick store was one of the last vestiges of the Sears domination of the retail industry to close. Its last day was Sunday.
Many shopping malls and shopping centers are challenged to stay afloat as American shopping habits have changed. Frederick Towne Mall is undergoing a renaissance of sorts and the Francis Scott Key Mall continues to try to attract new retail shops and customers.
No doubt, the closing of Sears will have a negative effect on both the Francis Scott Key Mall and the many customers who were loyal to Sears for decades.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a Frederick native who spent many hours in Sears stores, especially as a child in the store in downtown Frederick during Christmas.
