Frederick was always bustling on Friday nights while I was growing up in the 100 block of South Market Street in the late 1950s and early 1960s. We would sit out on the black cast-iron steps, watch traffic and talk with people as they walked toward the business district.

Downtown Frederick had several department stores. Some were locally owned, such as Hendrickson’s and Kemp’s. There were also major retailers, such as J.C. Penney and Sears.

