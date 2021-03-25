COVID-19 is as much a local issue as a national issue. It is also an international issue. All of this makes the situation a pandemic. Some have tried to ignore it, but the virus is lethal and fells even the strongest of human beings.
It was a relief to know that not only one but several vaccines have been developed against this virus. Locally and nationally, it has also exposed a side of America we had not seen before. A lot of people defied the dictate of medicine and vilified experts. Instead of obeying the prescription from doctors, they went on their own way.
Whether they became infected or infected others is a different question. But their lack of action to stop the spread was dangerous. More than a thousand people died daily. Many areas were suffering as people were dying in droves. Hospitals and funeral homes ran out of refrigerators to store bodies.
The dead were too many. Yet, for the die-hard naysayers, all of this was a “hoax” or a” bad dream” at most. They wanted us to believe that if none of us took the vaccine then all of us would be infected and that the immunity against the virus would come from the herd. It was an argument whose time had come because some were determined to discredit science that said to wash your hands, wear a mask, don’t hug each other and stay 6 feet apart. The prescription was too much to swallow; it was an infringement on individual freedom! At the time of a monumental health crisis, doctors’ warnings were ignored, and their suggestions pooh-poohed.
Since last spring, a lot of drama has been played out over the coronavirus. For many, the year of 2020 would remain a very sad year. Lives lost, businesses closed, jobs eliminated — these are the events we will remember. Above all, the rampage on Jan. 6 at the Capitol building looms large.
Whether it is Frederick or Las Vegas, individual liberty for everyone is precious, and it must be preserved at any cost. Many have died for it. However, individual freedom does not allow anybody to kill someone at will. Nor does it allow infecting anyone with a deadly virus. In a situation like this, it does not matter in which geographic area one lives. When the attacker is a virus that is potent and kills indiscriminately, there is not much one can do other than preventing it from doing more damage. In a way, everyone is an incubator of the disease. And all of us should be treated that way. The good news is that a large number of people in the city and nearby suburbs have been vaccinated. Hopefully, life will revert back soon to where we left off.
In the meantime, several friends passed away from COVID-19, and their funerals we could not attend. There were birthday parties for grandchildren from which my wife and I were banned. Friends could not visit us. And we could not visit them. Church services were held through Zoom or Facebook. However, seeing someone on the screen is not the same as seeing someone in person with hugs and kisses. Stuck in our homes, banished or abandoned, we cherished home-cooked meals. Many of us did office work in our bathrobes and talked to clients while eating ice cream from cartons. In a strange way, homes became both offices and resorts. One entire year became a blur.
Now that the pandemic is about to be over, we are supposed to go back to our old world and enjoy our old life. The pandemic, which we knew was a killer, has changed the world. After so many deaths and so much suffering, the world is a different place now. Neither better nor worse — just different. Adjusting to this new reality will not be easy and will take time.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His latest book is “Man of Humility” — the life story of a nonviolent freedom fighter — and is available on Amazon.
