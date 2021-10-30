As if we didn’t have enough upheaval to worry about: COVID, food prices, truck driver shortages. Now California is going to ban gasoline-powered lawn mowers.
When – will – it ever end?
The Left Coasties once again have taken a sledgehammer to the foundations of American middle-class life. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that will require all new landscaping tools in the Golden State to be zero-emission by 2024. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, chain saws — every piece of fossil fuel-powered equipment used to keep suburban mini-estates at the peak of perfection — will have to be electric in a mere three years.
And wouldn’t you know: the Californians are calling the power mills of our modern manicure machines “SOREs” – Small Off-Road Engines. Talk about sore. Wait ‘til the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers get wind of this. You’ll see some real “sore” then.
According to a story in The Washington Post, the justifications for the California crowd’s attack on our way of life include:
- In 2018, the U.S. Department of Transportation reports, Americans nationally used nearly 3 billion gallons of gasoline to run their lawn and garden equipment.
- The resulting pollution is considerable: operating a gas leaf blower for an hour, for example, can create as much pollution as driving a Toyota Camry for 1,100 miles.
A New York Times column offered this 2011 statistic: “…A two-stroke gasoline-powered leaf blower spewed out more pollution than a 6,200-pound Ford F-150 SVT Raptor pickup truck.” It continued: “…Hydrocarbon emissions from a half-hour of yard work with the two-stroke leaf blower are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Raptor.”
How many of these offending tools are there? Who knows. CARB, the California Air Resources Board, says its state alone is afflicted by 14.4 million SOREs. Figuring out how many there must be in the U.S. as a whole — that’s way beyond any math I know of.
Of course, not every state in the union will rush to follow California’s lead. There’ll be plenty of holdouts, safe havens where we’ll still be able to enjoy the growls, roars and buzzes of Saturday and Sunday yard work, not to mention the blue haze and sweet aroma of their exhaust. Those back-and-forth, round-and-round trips on our beloved machines on our beloved acres of lawn will continue unabated.
But we’ll have to be vigilant. According to the Post article, jurisdictions across the landscape are flirting with this abridgment of our constitutional right to short, clean grass, free of unsightly debris. Hawaii and Washington, D.C. have adopted leaf blower restrictions. Massachusetts lawmakers are mulling a bill that would give cities and towns incentives to swap out gas machines for quieter electric tools.
And disturbing trends are developing here and there in the factories that make our fossil fuel equipment. The Post reported that Stanley Black and Decker estimates North American manufacturers shipped 16 million electric landscape tools in 2020, compared to 9 million in 2015. “And during that time electric equipment went from roughly 32 percent to 44 percent of the overall lawn equipment market.” Still more alarming – Makita has said it will stop making all gas-powered tools by next March.
I’m skeptical about all this, but in the interest of full disclosure, I have to reveal that my wife recently purchased a self-propelled, battery-powered lawnmower. She claims she really likes it. I admit that it seems to work as well as the old gas pusher she used before.
I’m still sticking with my diesel tractor, my two-stroke chain saws and my gas-only weed trimmers. There may come a time when I don’t like the noise, fumes and vibrations as much as I do now, but I’m reluctant. I don’t want to rush into things. As an old fossil myself, I can’t endure too much withdrawal at once.
I’ll wait and see how it goes in California, how well they cope with this stuff. If it works out there, maybe…
Follow-up: Gerry Blessing, a retired high school teacher and resident of Frederick, responded to a previous column about holiday cards with a note about handmade greetings produced by women in Honduras through an organization called Arte Global.
Dave Elliott is a market vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, WV who is slowly but surely coming around.
