Hold on, fans. Only two more weeks before we get to crown a winner in the Super Bowl of Commercials while we have to put up with annoying interruptions from a football game.
You’d think 17 weeks of National Football League games would be enough. But no, they had to extend the already extended season with playoff games — although they were outstanding playoff games this year — until the championship sits smack in the middle of the Winter Olympics. That’s Sunday, Feb. 13 for the LVI Super Bowl, not to be confused with the XXIV Winter Olympics, Feb. 4-20, for all you Roman numeral fans.
Those Super Bowl commercials are pretty straightforward. They’re expensive little mini-plays designed to take advantage of the fact that we’ve all been drinking for four hours. The football game, on the other hand, can be downright confusing at times, especially when former players turned announcers get so excited they slip into insider jargon that only other announcers can understand.
To un-confuse it, all we need to know is that one group of 200-to-300-pound men try to get this odd-shaped ball past another group of 200-to-300-pound men by running or throwing the ball and occasionally kicking it between two poles. It involves a lot of strategy, planning, yelling and more drinking, this time by thousands of fans. Plus, lots of gambling.
It might also help to know some of that jargon, as best as we can interpret it:
Blitz – A dangerous condition when fans rush to the concession stands at the same time during a timeout, resulting in serious injuries, spilled beer and dropped hot dogs.
Hail Mary – Originally used exclusively by Catholic players, it soon became popular among players of all faiths hoping for a little extra help in avoiding concussions, broken bones, fumbles, and dropped passes.
Icing the kicker – Covering a place kicker with ice cubes after he misses an easy extra point or field goal try. Currently banned in games played during the winter in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Instant replay – The opportunity to see at least six more times the play you saw clearly the first time.
Naked bootleg – Quarterback keeping the ball and running in the opposite direction of the play flow, without blockers and without his uniform, to make it harder to tackle him. Has been discouraged after they started televising games.
Neutral zone – The area around a player off limits to other team members and coaching staff, after the player has been benched for a bad play.
Offensive coordinator – Does most of the play calling, but is kept away from the team on the sidelines, and sometimes required to sit in the stands, because of his foul language and bad behavior.
Pick six – A relatively new term, made popular because of its cool sound, referring to the players deciding who are the best-looking cheerleaders.
Play action – The actual time recorded playing football after deductions for time-outs, huddling, commercial breaks, penalties, and chasing squirrels off the field.
Quarterback sack – Contains the quarterback’s identification, medical insurance cards, car keys and change of clothes in case he is knocked out of the game and needs help getting home.
Quarterback sneak – Quarterback out after curfew the night before a big game.
Red zone – The section of stadium seats closest to the concession stand and restroom.
Screen pass – Complimentary movie tickets awarded to each player on the winning team, usually limited to 10 per season.
Shotgun formation – Originated in the South, when visiting players would be encouraged by irate fathers to get married after being caught going over plays with their daughter.
Spike – Formerly, the simple act of slamming the football to the ground after scoring a touchdown. The spike has been replaced by mugging for the end zone cameras and joining teammates in a rehearsed dance created by the team’s touchdown choreographer, both acts ignoring one coach’s advice to “act like you’ve been there before.”
Sweep – Similar to icing the kicker, but requires any player or players messing up by fumbling, dropping passes, or missing blocks, to sweep up the clubhouse after a game.
I hope that helps.
One more thing, if you’re intent on making big money betting on the big game, remember to cover the spread, as long as the over-under matches the index of leading economic indicators. And, as always, please lose your money responsibly.
Football expert Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
