At the time of this writing on Tuesday it appears, if all of the weather reports I’m hearing are correct, that by the time you are reading this on Thursday, we’ll all be digging ourselves out of a substantial amount of snow.
The weather people were assuring us with an 80-90 percent degree of certainty that we would get somewhere between 12-18 inches of snow. I find this to be an agreeable forecast because it includes a 10-20 percent chance that something else could happen. It might have rained, it might have sleeted or it could have missed us entirely. It’s not likely, but there was at least a possibility that they could have been wrong.
This was a forecast that demonstrated a modicum of humility and a degree of common sense. Contrast this with the various times weather forecasters have guaranteed a big snowstorm with 100 percent certainty and have been 100 percent wrong.
I do not like the “100 percent forecast”! One hundred percent means it is an absolute certainty, there is no other possibility end of story. I think these forecasts should probably be reserved for sunrises and sunsets but I’m not even sure of that. In a strange confluence of certainties it seems that both scientists and theologians are in agreement that there will come a day when the sun will not rise nor conversely set. Of course they disagree on the details but despite these disagreements they both seem 100 percent certain of their predictions. This leads me back to my disdain for 100 percent forecasts.
I guess I’m just a natural-born skeptic, I am suspicious anytime somebody guarantees something with 100 percent certainty. FedEx guarantees my package will be there overnight and I ask “then why do you need all that small print at the bottom of the agreement?” A salesmen tells me I’ll be 100 percent satisfied and I think “you don’t have any idea how hard I am to satisfy”. I think the people that bother me the most are the people who claim that they are 100 percent right about certain ideas or topics.
If you think you are 100 percent right about something that means you have no room for questions, doubts or other possibilities. It means you think that everyone who disagrees with you is 100 percent wrong which seriously reduces the number of people you will listen too. If I am to be honest though the real reason I find absolute certainty irritating is that it causes me to question things that I am certain about and I don’t like being wrong. Which reminds me of the one thing I am 100 percent certain about, which is “I’ve been wrong about a lot of things in my life”.
This brings me back to that 80-90 percent forecast of 12-18 inches of snow that I am probably shoveling off of my sidewalk as you read this column. I like to apply the 80-90 percent rule to all of the things I think I’m certain of in life. The 80-90 percent means I am will willing to defend my certainties vigorously but it leaves room for questions, possibilities and most important it leaves room for a bit of humility. Humility will never allow me the absolute certainty that I am right about something but it does give me the possibility of growing and learning from others and in the end.
I’m 99 percent certain that I prefer it that way.
(3) comments
This is actually being written by Steve Lloyd -- a fellow Board of Contributors columnist. I thoroughly enjoyed your column today. Laughed out loud. It tickled the skeptic in me. Thanks.
Oh, the fuss about snow here. So often we walked to school in the sixties, and the buses couldn't make it with the kids from further out, so we had a day of goofing off, then we walked home. One day, mom waited with the car. Wow. We heard later that when a neighbor told her it was 40 below so their kids stayed home, she burst into tears.
I tend to agree with Richard, but I do remember the "Hippy Weather Person" who predicted a "100% chance of darkness in the night." (George Carlin. ""Weather tonight: dark. Turning partly light by morning." as Al Sleet, the Hippy Dippy Weatherman, 1966)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.