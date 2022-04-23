There it was, a blinding blaze of light breaking through the dark clouds. In the background, a faint ripple of trumpet fanfare. Both accompanied the welcome news that Frederick County had not recorded any COVID-19 hospitalizations for one day, on April 6 — the best record since last summer.
Could it be one of the positive signs we’ve been waiting two years for? Or is it just a temporary reprieve from masks, vaccinations, boosters and 6 feet worth of social distancing? I’ll take it as a sure sign that we’re free to break out of our fearful shells and live a little — or at least travel a little.
But the big question is: Where do we travel? We decided to just start with some of our old favorites. Nothing spectacular, nothing requiring air travel. But definitely near the water.
No. 1 on our list was Cape May, New Jersey. That’s the noncommercialized, laid-back — way back — seaside resort. The big plus is being able to satisfy favorite wife Shirley’s request for a cruise. Taking the car ferry across Delaware Bay certainly qualifies, and the snack bar vending machines are top notch. On further review, however, the July rate at our favorite place at the south end of town is now more than $1,200 for a four-night stay.
With Bethany Beach or Fenwick Island in Delaware, you get the same ocean but none of the dizzying craziness of neighboring Ocean City, where we almost got run over one weekend night by one of those little juiced-up cars that was part of an unsanctioned car show. I think that was in late September and a good reason to avoid Ocean City, in addition to not appreciating the monster high-rise condo buildings that line the north end of our state’s family resort city. Bethany-area motels are no bargain, now topping $1,000 for four nights in one motel we like.
Since cheese and jelly, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches don’t cut it for my traveling companion, we have to eat out as well as pop for motels. I’ve learned only recently that shooting seagulls for food is illegal, but eating out, always a fun part of any oceanside trip, is getting outlandishly pricey. Might even try some of those Meals, Ready-to-Eat. If they’re good enough for our troops, why not give it a try?
Turns out we’d not be doing any better by going south of Ocean City to Chincoteague, Virginia. Inflation has caught up with our favorite motel there as well. I like the small-town atmosphere of Chincoteague, the National Wildlife Refuge and beach, and the fishing fleet end of the island. But four July nights here approach $1,000, and at least the last time we stayed here, there were very few reasonably priced restaurants available.
Maybe there really are alternatives for long drives, a blazing hot sun, crowds and high prices for ocean views. How about heading west? I know I‘ve mentioned this in the past, but the higher elevation, cooler temperatures, lower prices and friendly people are big attractions. No ocean here, but there are lakes, rivers and my very favorite feature: lots of trees and cooling shade. And you can pare an hour or more of driving time to reach your vacation spot.
New Germany State Park in Grantsville, Maryland, may not have luxury digs, but it does have large, comfortable cabins in the woods, near hiking trails, starting at a reasonable $77 per night. New Germany is also the go-to spot, in another season, for cross-country skiing.
Even farther west is another rustic gem: Blackwater Falls State Park, in Davis, West Virginia. We’ve stayed at the lodge there and can’t recommend the food at its restaurant unless it’s improved a lot lately. But the rooms are clean and comfortable, with scenic views on the canyon side, and run about $135 per night for two. We haven’t stayed at any of the “fully furnished” cabins, but the park website offers this enticing information: “These cabins offer real peace and quiet.”
We did make some choices last week. It’s a compromise between the mountain fan and the beach fan — with a little time at each spot. We also didn’t want to wait too long before the next round of corona-related virus catches up with us and we’d have to spend our vacation in the backyard.
Anxious-to-get-away Bill Pritchard, who has worked in community journalism for 40 years, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
