George Floyd’s senseless death at the hands of a police officer and abetted by three others, captured on a smartphone in front of a crowd of people while he pleaded for his life, gruesomely brought home something the vast majority of white Americans, including me, did not want to believe: that African-Americans, especially men, can simply and readily be killed by police for absolutely no good reason, and the true nature of those deaths covered up. But deaths like George Floyd’s are just the tip of the iceberg. For every George Floyd there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of moments of violence and humiliation experienced by black men, a lifetime of trauma carried by black men that can no longer be minimized and denied.
I am a therapist. About two weeks ago, I listened as a client of mine, an African-American IT professional in his 40s, told me of three horrific incidents in his life when he was accosted by police, falsely accused, handcuffed, physically assaulted, brought to jail and arraigned on false charges. (He has given me permission to share his.) As I listened to how my client, a husband and father of two daughters, was treated, and what he endured, twice in broad daylight, even after others came over and attested to his total innocence of any wrongdoing, I thought of how I had heard stories like his before from other black men. And I thought of the similarity between what I was hearing and the #MeToo movement.
In both the cases of assault on my client and the sexual harassment and assault brought to light by #MeToo, there’s the total violation of another person’s body, dignity and integrity as a human being. There’s the helplessness and powerlessness of having it happen at the hands of someone whose power and position gives them impunity. There’s the experience of knowing that if you “tell,” others — even some people close to you — will assume that you must have done something to provoke it, or at least to “help” make it happen. There’s the psychological trauma — for that’s what this is — and the emotional scars left by being made powerless and helpless and being victimized. And there’s the fact that simply to go on living and functioning, you have to bury what happened, try to forget about it, and act as if it never occurred.
Victims of assault and abuse frequently feel shame in the telling, irrationally feeling as though they “should have” been able to stop it or forestall it, and that somehow they have been “dirtied” and others will look down on them for what has been done to them. There’s also the reasonable fear that publicly sharing these events will get you labeled as a “troublemaker,” that you’re “trying to play the victim card,” and your career will be harmed. In addition, men in general have been culturally conditioned to feel that nothing is worse than admitting to being victimized.
The marches and demonstrations inevitably will end, the news cycle will move on, and the necessary changes in policies and regulations will be fought ferociously until what’s achieved is small and easily reversible. America needs more to force it out of its denial. It’s not my place as a white man to tell African-Americans what to do, but I can’t help but feel that it’s time for a #MeToo for black men to tell their stories of their treatment by police in our country.
We need to hear tens and hundreds of thousands of stories from black men of incidents like my client’s of their harassment and abuse. Only then will our society end its denial and fully begin coming to grips with how chronic and endemic this really is. Only then will it start becoming unacceptable to treat every black man as though he were a criminal who hasn’t been caught yet.
And only then, with the recognition that he too, and he too, and he too, and hundreds of thousands if not millions of other black men went through the same or similar experience, and broke their silence to share it out loud, will the pain and shame turn into healthy anger and constructive action, and begin to heal.
Larry Letich has been an individual and couples counselor for the past 15 years in Frederick.
