The arts brought me to Frederick. I moved here nearly 20 years ago because I was attracted to the creative culture. There seemed to be a real tolerance for originality and quirkiness, the kind of environment where great art can flourish, if given half a chance.
I was not wrong about the deep roots around creativity in Frederick, but as a community, we must do more to support the arts so that they can thrive and play a more central and strategic role in developing the kind of place we want to be 20 years from now.
The opportunity has arrived to do just that. Frederick County and the municipalities are about to receive nearly $95 million in American Rescue Plan funding, an amount that was determined based on population. Now is the time to think big about the arts and how to sustain them because they will provide a positive economic ripple effect.
The creative sector is one of three key sectors that drive regional economies. The arts are an $878 billion industry that supports millions of jobs and comprises 4.5 percent of nation’s economy — a larger share of GDP than agriculture, transportation and tourism sectors. [AFTA 2020]
Yet our approach to the arts has too often been through an outdated lens that sees arts as a luxury made possible by good economic times. More and more towns and cities across the U.S. are viewing the arts as a key driver of a vital economy — its cause not its effect. The arts attract tourism, new businesses and new residents and boost local economies through related spending at restaurants, parking lots and hotels. And the arts express a unique identity for a community, one that sets it apart from other places and makes it so memorable that people want to return. The arts can quickly become an economic game changer for economically stressed communities.
The American Rescue Plan monies are designed to help folks recover from the devastating impact of COVID-19. No field has been more devastated than the arts, with the performing arts simply shuttering many of its venues. The arts have been hardest hit just when they are needed the most as they play an important role in the mental health and well-being of so many.
The arts were stretched thin even before COVID. Too many artists struggle to make a living, to afford studio space, to purchase materials. They are often asked to provide their artwork, arts services or performances for free. Too many arts organizations have little if any staff, yet their missions are often extensive and their programming critical.
It’s time to provide the kinds of strategies and resources that will allow artists, arts organizations and creative economy workers to thrive. Why take for granted the very asset that keeps giving with tremendous returns — for example for every dollar spent on the arts, the community generates $34.
American Rescue Plan funding is also coming to the public schools which presents an opportunity to bolster our arts education programs which have been underfunded for a long time now.
The spending of these rescue funds will be determined by our local elected officials, hopefully through a process that is transparent and collaborative. They will want to hear from our community how best to use these resources and we urge that they be applied in a significant way to the arts. We need to put artists back to work. Using these funds for a WPA-style arts initiative, a foundation for public art support as well as for maker spaces will pay dividends down the road and keep artists thriving now.
The use of these funds should be designed to have impact for generations to come. If you are interested in joining the call of the Frederick Arts Council for an investment in the arts. please consider signing our petition at the following link ipetitions.com/petition/calling-for-arts-support-in-frederick.
Louise Kennelly lives in Ijamsville with her husband, Adam, and three daughters, all of whom are artists. She is the executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, a 45-year old organization known for programs such as Sky Stage, Festival of the Arts, The FAC Art Center, the FAC Public Art Initiative, and Community Arts Development Grants among other programs.
