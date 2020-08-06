How students return to school — virtually, in person, or both — is understandably top of mind for most parents, students and school staff. No matter how schools begin, it’s reasonable they may change their approach throughout the year based on the spread of the virus. Eventually, however, students will return to attending school in person full time. It seems likely that school reform will stop at least until then. The prospects for afterward aren’t encouraging, either.
COVID has shifted our focus away from other issues that we shouldn’t lose sight of. Parents concerned about reading were making headway with the current Board of Education and staff until earlier this year, when the reading task force was disbanded prior to COVID. That committee, which hired a balanced literacy advocate to facilitate its work, unsurprisingly didn’t recommend that Frederick County Public Schools use scientifically-based reading instruction, which is more successful. Good online reading curricula exist, and FCPS’ approach to reading still needs to be brought in line with research if the system wants to ensure that all of its students read well.
FCPS has struggled with correctly counting the number of students with reading difficulties. At one point last year FCPS claimed it only had 204 dyslexic students in the entire school system, even though experts estimate that 5 to 15 percent of students have dyslexia, which means 2,100 to 6,300 of FCPS’ 42,000 students have it. FCPS never explained why it identified so few dyslexic children. Despite minor updates to its initial estimate, FCPS still believes it only has hundreds of dyslexic students instead of thousands. Pandemic or not, these children need to be identified and helped.
Unfortunately, this year’s crop of Board of Education candidates isn’t likely to investigate these and other issues and appear even less likely to make important changes. This year’s candidates are the least interested in education reform of any candidates in the last 15 years. Every candidate running believes that funding is the primary issue in this campaign, not what the school system is doing (or not doing, in the case of reading) with its budget of over $637 million. That comes to over $14,600 per student. If you spread the payments out over 10 months, for a two-child family that comes to over $2,900 per month. That’s more than most mortgages, but these candidates think it’s still not enough.
Most candidates have tepid, grudging support of school choice. There’s little interest in improving Maryland’s overly-restrictive charter law, which makes virtual charter schools illegal; they could be really helpful in our current pandemic. Candidates want to spend more money on the current school system, which continues to leave many African-American and Hispanic students behind, who continue to substantially underperform majority students. In other states, the freedom that charter schools are given enables them to be a big part of the solution for minority students, who often outperform students in the regular public schools, including wealthier, majority ones.
In contrast, the candidates are throwing their support behind a well-intended but impossible-to-achieve equity policy that was passed last year. The premise behind this policy appears to be that some students are being denied academic support and opportunities in an inequitable fashion. The school system has even trained teachers in identifying unconscious bias for several years now. All of this is well intended, but misses the mark. Even if it were possible to eliminate unconscious bias — which research shows plays a small role in student outcomes — we’re missing the big ticket items.
Nuts-and-bolts issues are the main drivers of student achievement. Running a campaign on “resources, access, equity” such as Rae Gallagher; closing the achievement gaps and equity such as David Bass; funding for salaries and more “student engagement”, such as Jason Johnson; increasing teacher pay and making “educational equity a cornerstone of the FCPS school system” like Dean Rose, make fine slogans but aren’t practical solutions to the school system’s challenges.
Instead of abstract talk about equity and union-pleasing talk about raising salaries, how about a concrete platform of giving students a core reading program that is based in science? That’s a substantive issue that would make an actual positive impact. It’s unclear to me if candidates are simply catering to the FCPS administration and teachers’ union officials, or if they genuinely believe what they are saying. Even without COVID, today’s candidates have little interest in changing schools for the better. Let’s hope they avoid the temptation to use the virus as an excuse to do even less.
(9) comments
Let's get rid of Tom's problem once and for all time, Close all Charter schools, we have a public school system.
"Even without COVID, today’s candidates have little interest in changing schools for the better. Let’s hope they avoid the temptation to use the virus as an excuse to do even less." Please don't hold back. Say what you really think.
I’d say the lines you excerpted indicate that he is conflating ends and means.
More drivel and suble jabs at public education from the Tom. Basically, all of his columns say Public education = bad, Charter schools = great.
@hayduke2
My experience has been that people that really push for something other than public schools secretly have a stake in privatization of public education.
Charter school support is basically you saying "screw the rest of the kids; I want my kids to be special". Tom; run for the school board.
So we can elect someone elselse!
They think there are so few dyslexic students because they won’t call students with reading disabilities “dyslexic.” That’s what they did with my child—identified as having “reading disabilities” but not called “dyslexic” despite meeting criteria.
Of course your never-ending and unquestioning belief in school choice and charter schools doesn't limit your ability to offer suggestions, hmmm 🤔
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.