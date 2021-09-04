America’s reputation has been taking a vicious beating of late, an obsessively determined pummeling delivered mostly by Americans whose glasses seem always half empty and whose silver linings are perpetually obscured by dark, angry clouds. By contrast, the events of the past two weeks have added real fuel to America’s bonfire of self-inflicted dishonor in the form of the horrific and humiliating ineptitude of the country’s ham-handed exit from Afghanistan.
And yet, despite the incessant drumbeat of negativity thundering through our land, hope springs eternal. Fortunately for our country, there are citizens possessing a realistic optimism (and they are legion) that America is, at its core, a good and decent land of enduring liberty and boundless opportunity for all.
The “ism” this segment unabashedly embraces is patriotism. Notably, many of these folks are naturalized citizens who immigrated to the United States at great personal risk and sacrifice. One of them is a fine and stouthearted fellow, Habib (whose last name is omitted by request, for obvious reasons), a native of Afghanistan and former translator for U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Other proud American optimists are citizens born here. One of them is an Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran, and my daughter, Army Lt. Colonel Laura Hutchinson. Eleven years ago, the lives of these two patriots intersected through war, and an unbreakable bond was forged. This bond has only grown stronger in the wake of the recent debacle that continues to rage through Habib’s homeland.
In 2010, then Captain Hutchinson was deployed to Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, her third war zone deployment in six years. As a company commander, she led convoys of trucks and armored personnel carriers, crisscrossing active combat zones carrying fuel, ammunition and other essential war cargo. She recruited Habib as her interpreter because of his command of English as well as “his kindness and ability to get along with American soldiers.”
“Everything we did was considered a danger,” Habib recalled recently. “We faced multiple ambushes and road side bombs – IEDs – while traveling through different provinces.”
Hutchinson recounts that following a collision between an Afghan national’s vehicle and one of her Army trucks, “I got out of the vehicle to provide the citizen with a voucher for reimbursement and he became agitated because I was a female. He told Habib to get me out of danger immediately, so Habib rushed me and all my crew back to our vehicles. Two days later, we were ambushed at that same location. Our lead vehicle got hit with an IED and the Taliban fired 60MM mortars to disable our vehicles.”
Following a long year of similarly harrowing episodes, it came time to return to the U.S. and Hutchinson remembers that “saying goodbye to our interpreters was hard. We were basically leaving them unemployed. We put in a good word for Habib… and getting him citizenship was always on the table, but we didn’t have the rank to support it, so all we could do was put in a recommendation.” Habib describes his feelings as “sad and hopeless. I was heartbroken.”
Over time, Hutchinson and Habib lost touch with each other. Then, in 2019, the recently promoted Lt. Colonel Hutchinson and the recently naturalized U.S. citizen Habib, “randomly reunited,” Hutchinson says, when they came across each other in the dairy aisle of a Publix grocery store in Clarksville, Tennessee. She says, “It was like no time had passed and the joy I felt knowing he had become a US citizen was so gratifying. The reunion was incredibly emotional for both of us and we swore never to lose touch again.”
Habib remains Hutchinson’s biggest fan and she his. “Habib’s sacrifice surpasses that of even most service members in that he put his life and the life of his family at risk to support an effort he knew was best for his home country.” She adds that although the recent events in Afghanistan are tragic, and Habib still had family there as of this writing, “he has never harbored any ill will toward America. Miraculously, he remains a devoted citizen and his only concern has been the safety of his family members left in Afghanistan.”
Habib, who is a manager for a soft drink company and recently purchased a home in the Nashville area, says of Hutchinson, “I love and trust her with my life. She has been there for me in ups and downs.” He goes on to say of the current situation in his homeland that he is “miserable and speechless. All I can do is pray for the safety of innocent people left behind.” (Amazingly, Habib’s family did manage to get out of Afghanistan several days into the chaotic exit process.)
Without coaxing, Habib will proudly show off his citizenship document. He also will readily tell you of his love of America, a love that he’s always had and, he assures, always will have — comments that Lt. Colonel Hutchinson echoes just as readily.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus. Contact him at brentongrimes@gmail.com
