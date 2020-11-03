In mid-September, we spent a week in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. Daytime temps were in the high 80s most of the time, but we had a few thunderstorms with lightning that provided us a spectacle from the living room of the comfy oceanfront home we’d rented.
Even with the rain, temps were much like the conditions we’d left in Frederick. Later that week, when we packed up to head home, we looked forward to a prolonged warm Indian Summer. The farmers’ produce stands we passed on the way home added a sense of that yellow, orange, green and brown season. When we arrived home early on a Sunday evening, we were still dressed for the beach and were quite chilly for the damp 50 degree temperatures that welcomed us home. “Wait a minute!” I thought to myself, “It’s still September, where is the warmth?” Change had come earlier than we anticipated.
A smooth, brown oak leaf and a sprig of the seed pods off my Baptisia shrub have been sitting on my desk helping me to organize my thoughts for this column. I had no conscious agenda; I just presumed the two bits of nature would serve as my muse. For some time, even a discarded peanut shell joined them. Something about its dry and satiny interior triggered something. Each offered its own contribution to my imagination and reflection.
The oak leaf had been green for weeks, but had fallen to the ground and was a nutty brown when I picked it up. It had not yet reached the point of being brittle; only in this past week has it begun to lose its lovely leather feel and become, now, just another dead leaf needing to be raked into a neat pile. The Baptisia sprig looked for all the world like several small peanuts, still in their shells. But unlike the peanut, they offered an almost musical rattling sound when shaken. The pods had not opened to cast its seeds.
The sound was much like the rainstick of the Chilean Mapuche culture. It wasn’t hard to imagine the Baptisia’s rattly seedpods being used in an exotic religious ceremony. The peanut didn’t have a rattle, but the silky inside of the shell hinted at a change. Something inside needed protection; not only in the form of that silky-satiny shell, but also from the rust-colored paper that wraps each peanut. The oak leaf shielded us from the hot sun all summer. As the summer began, the Baptisia’s seed pods were deep indigo flowers atop a shrub thick with rich, light-green vegetation. Even the lowly peanut had once been a deep yellow flower but would put forth stems, known as pegs, that would burrow into the earth and become a seedpod as well. The three specimens on my desk embodied marked change.
Every so often we see an ad on TV for the lottery, and it inevitably leads to a discussion with my better half of what we’d do with the millions we could win. The dialogue begins with the improvements we’d lavish on our modest Clover Hill home. In our imaginations, we spend unreasonable sums trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. (Well, OK, maybe it’s not a sow’s ear.) But once the imagination gets going it leads to another home entirely. I prefer year-round warm weather, much like Georgia’s Jekyll Island, where I can walk to the water. My wife dreams of a place under fir trees, near a cool mountain lake. My proclivity for warm climes is thwarted by my wife’s love of the change of seasons. The pipe dream now evolves into a quest for multiple homes with a variety of climates. At some point we come back to reality. The change of seasons wins. Now, all we have to do is win the money.
Some of this made me think that this year, 2020, makes us long for change. I have grown weary of carry-out and curbside food. I long to spend several thoroughly unproductive hours with a bunch of my friends laughing in a bar or tavern somewhere when I don’t need to worry about social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer.
As if COVID-19 wasn’t enough, I’d like to see a change where expressing our views and opinions doesn’t carry the danger of igniting a short fuse with someone. Who knows what change we’re in for after today, Election Day. Or will we have to face the old adage, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Steve Lloyd is a retired college educator who resides in Clover Hill. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net
