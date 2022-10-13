My last piece about Sen. Michael Hough’s “Montgomery County North” rhetoric generated a fair amount of pushback, including three letters to the editor in response.
What was interesting is how little, if anything, those letters had to say about the land-use issues the senator is supposedly campaigning on. Instead, they were loaded with culture war ravings about “radical left-wing social justice warriors” that would seem more at home in the flailing gubernatorial campaign of Hough’s fellow Republican Dan Cox.
While Hough isn’t above the occasional MAGA rant, he generally has the discipline to stay on message. He’s spent almost his whole career as a political insider — not only through his service as a delegate and senator but also in his day job as the chief of staff for Trump-endorsed West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney. Before taking the Capitol Hill job, he also spent several years as director of Special Projects at ALEC — the American Legislative Exchange Council, a corporate-backed conservative nonprofit that drafts business-friendly bills for red state legislatures to rubber stamp for the purpose of weakening labor unions, loosening gun laws and rolling back environmental regulations.
But as much as focusing on land use and supposedly fighting sprawl is a handy way for Hough to avoid talking about his history of pushing far right and corporate agendas, it also comes with the added bonus that Hough’s legislative history is pretty slim on the subject. In fact, when questioned about growth beyond his glib talking points, he tends to fall back on the dodge, saying in a Facebook post that it “is a local issue controlled by the county and not the State Senate.”
When confronted by Maryland Matters about his actual far-right record on things like abortion rights and a woman’s right to choose — including co-sponsoring a state constitutional amendment on fetal personhood as a state delegate and serving as senior policy advisor to Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition — he flips the script and points out that those aren’t county issues.
With so much of Hough’s actual record apparently irrelevant, we’re asked to take him at face value when he talks about stopping “overdevelopment,” reducing traffic gridlock, preventing overcrowded schools and preserving open space and agricultural land. But even then, in the Frederick News-Post’s voters guide, he leaves plenty of room for sprawl by saying that, outside of municipalities and designated growth areas, the remainder of the county should remain not just rural but “suburban and rural.”
And at a recent Rotary Club of Frederick forum, when asked about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Plan that is currently before the County Council — perhaps the largest piece of open space and agricultural land preservation legislation in the county’s history — Mr. “Stop Overdevelopment” responded by asking for a do-over, saying the County Council should remand the plan back to the Planning Commission.
Hough craftily couched his objections and his desire to start over in focus-group tested terms about family farms, but his position was indistinguishable from other opponents of the Sugarloaf plan: the Frederick County Association of Realtors, the Frederick County Building Industry Association, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce and Natelli Communities, the Montgomery County based developer behind the Villages of Urbana.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
