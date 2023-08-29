Summertime is just as sweet to me now as it was when I was in elementary school. My husband and I are teachers. There is nothing better than the absence of an alarm clock and a clear calendar.
Having the summers off, we usually go on at least one big trip each summer.
We have visited Zion National Park and the big island of Hawaii, van camped our way around Iceland and celebrated friends getting married in Isla Mujeres. Last summer, we spent two weeks exploring Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.
We knew this summer would be different because we had our baby girl in May.
We are back at work, but I cherished the 12 weeks at home and around Frederick with my husband and daughter.
Although we knew we wouldn’t go on a big trip this summer, we made it a goal to get outside every day. Little did we know this would probably cost the same as a big vacation.
We walked Carroll Creek more times than I can count, went to Sunday concerts in Baker Park, and stopped at far too many breweries and restaurants for my liver, wallet, and waistline.
Being a first-time parent is a whirlwind, but newborn babies are pretty sleepy, so getting out of the house wasn’t too difficult.
However, it didn’t take long for us to realize as we pushed our baby in her stroller how much of downtown Frederick’s sidewalks are in terrible condition.
Before we figured out the smoothest, least bumpy route, most of our walks consisted of our daughter on the verge of sleep — only to be jostled awake by a 2-inch bump in the sidewalk.
We’d hit a smooth patch of bricks or concrete that wasn’t awful, so she’d start to fall asleep again — only to find another section of uneven sidewalk.
Part of downtown Frederick’s charm is its historic charm. I understand that the beautiful brick sidewalks are part of this.
However, it seems that the brick sidewalks are inconsistently maintained and the less cute concrete portions are uneven at best.
A couple of years ago, the idea was tossed around about allowing rental scooters in Frederick. I had to laugh at the idea of anyone, whether sober or otherwise, daring to navigate the sidewalks on a Bird scooter at 1 a.m.
To illustrate this point, I recently talked to the owner of a downtown business who wanted to fix the bricks outside their shop. Most of the bricks are lifting and loose. They present a serious hazard for customers.
However, the cost to fix them was more than he could afford.
When The Frederick News-Post asked Allen Etzler, the manager of communications for the city of Frederick, about sidewalks, he wrote:
“Sidewalk maintenance is the responsibility of the property owner, business or residential. However, the City does utilize cost-sharing for sidewalk repair if the damage is caused by a city-owned tree. That said, in this year’s budget, the Mayor allocated $100,000 to conduct a study to see what the costs would be for the city to take on the costs for sidewalk repairs going forward.”
Hopefully, this study comes to the same conclusion I had: Our sidewalks need repairing and attention.
A document that Neighborhood Advisory Council 11 produced in January 2019 in connection with the city’s Building Department says: “Enforcement of the sidewalk repair ordinance is ‘complaint driven,’ meaning that if the city receives a complaint, an investigation is made, and if the complaint is found to be valid, the owner will receive a notice to repair the sidewalk.”
The document is posted at tinyurl.com/sidewalkrepairs.
Some readers may disagree because in general, downtown Frederick is well maintained. Most main thoroughfares, like East Patrick or Market, are in good condition.
But farther north or south, the sidewalks are more embarrassing than our beautiful city deserves.
Are residents expected to make a complaint about every large crack and bump? While I’d like them to be fixed, I don’t necessarily think the property owner should be required to make the repairs.
I purchased my home in 2017, but I didn’t install the sidewalk outside my home.
There should be a happy medium between maintaining history, visual consistency, and ease of use for pedestrians. Something should be done.
If any public officials doubt that some sidewalks need serious attention, they are welcome to come on a walk anytime — but only if they sit in the stroller.
Rachel Gammell is a teacher living in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
(5) comments
I wonder how many linear feet of new sidewalk $100,000 can buy? I know a $100,000 worth of study results in zero…
Rachel, try a jogging stroller. The large inflatable tires easily roll over the unevenness, and smooth the ride for the little one.
Perfect call Gabe!! Trek makes one that converts to a bike trailer as well. [thumbup]
Yep! 😉
Buy a Bike. We have wonderful bike lanes that are mostly unused!
