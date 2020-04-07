Now is not the time for being cute, clever or particularly creative — not even with this column. The COVID-19 crisis affects us all, whether we wish to acknowledge that or not. You may be sick of reading about the virus by now, but that is far better than being sick from the virus.
So, I feel my duty as a writer with a small, occasional local soapbox during this time is to act as repeater to boost the all important signal of defense strategies against the virus. No, it’s not a surprise or thought provoking of me. But if my column today happens to be the one out of many that at last crests the wave of caution over you and changes your behavior for the better, for the healthier, so be it.
Or, perhaps you only happen to have picked up this newspaper, or this section of it for the first time, and it is my words you encounter in so doing. Again, if reading my column today informs one single person, or merely reminds them of how to take care during this troubling time, it was worth losing all the originality points I may have built up since I first wrote one of these.
And so, this is my reminder, among many to wash your hands every time you come home, and several times throughout the rest of your day. If you are required to work, do the same thing at your place of employment. Hottest water you can stand without pain, with soap, vigorously for at least 20-25 seconds.
Cover every cough and every sneeze with your inner elbow when you are around anyone. And the closest you should be to anyone for any reason outside of personal care is 6 feet.
Stay at home if you do not have to be at work. Stay there until you cannot help but buy more food, or pick up more medicine. When you do pick up those items, come home and stay there as long as you can again.
If you have a mask, wear one around vulnerable people and the public. You may have the virus without feeling sick; most masks will at least keep you from spreading it.
Don’t just go for a visit to someone’s house, even if they have cleaned and you have cleaned. See above. Don’t flood the phone lines or the offices of doctors with every little ailment; be sure you are in true trouble before you contact such.
If you do encounter medical staff, be kind to them and extra patient; they too are victims of all of this. And don’t lose patience the next time a columnist, a reporter, a knowledgeable friend, an expert advises you to do the exact same things I just did. I wasn’t the first, I won’t be the last to do so. Convert the repetitive nature of this crucial message into action. Lives are depending on it.
