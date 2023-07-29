Yesterday marked the end of an era.
I officially retired from the small business I founded and successfully ran for over 30 years.
Even though I’m comfortable with my decision, it hasn’t been easy stepping away from so large a part of my life, one that regularly demanded — and was too often given — precedence over the truly important people and things in my world.
My company was originally an offshoot of work I did for my old employer. It soon sprouted an enduring life of its own, thanks to a little luck, a lot of diligence and dedication, and most of all, an incredibly understanding, supportive family.
I lived the home office life decades before it was hot. With a family of five to run, keeping on top of personal and professional commitments frequently meant a seven-day work week that wrapped around the clock, with clients occasionally visiting at odd hours.
There was a 4 a.m. meeting with the consultant with an incredibly noisy muffler on his classic Mercedes.
A favorite among my regulars showed up one December evening as Biker Santa to deliver gifts to my youngest associates.
Perhaps the strangest client encounter of all was the tenacious woman who staged a stakeout across the street from our house, then followed our happy little family through the front door on the Sunday afternoon our newborn son and I returned from the hospital.
Fortunately, not long into my self-employment, I was able to go mostly virtual with client contacts by lucking into my bread-and-butter niche — nursing home newsletters and calendars.
Eventually, I was kept busy enough through referrals and repeat customers to no longer have to make periodic pushes for new business.
This past year or so, I began, for the first time, to turn away work. When I announced my retirement in early May, some clients panicked a bit, but as I finished my last projects for them, they wished me well, and I sincerely thanked them for their faithful patronage.
It’s been a terrific, if not always ideal, run. But what career path’s perfectly smooth? Mine gave me what I needed and wanted — a way to add to the family coffers while being a full-time at-home parent.
It didn’t make me rich, and I lost a ton of sleep on account of it. But I also didn’t miss field trips, daytime awards ceremonies, or class parties, and I never had to toss a coin with my husband to see who’d stay home with a sick child.
There were other quid pro quos.
Although I had to alert a lot of people if I planned to take one, I never had to ask for a day off. I worked for dozens of people, but was always my own boss.
When I was laid-up, under the weather or traveling, I could still stay on top of my workload. Then again, when I was laid up, under the weather or traveling, I had no choice but to still stay on top of my workload.
I was CEO, CFO, chief cook and bottle washer. Yet, if needed, my husband and our kids stepped up to help — he with the IT stuff, they with the menial office bits, all of them with encouragement. My associates were few, but incredibly precious and appreciated.
I’m a big believer in life’s full circles, and when it comes to retiring from my business here’s a pretty cool one.
I began working from home two weeks after our first child was born. Sitting at a computer with a baby napping on me was par for my daily course.
Last week, I was staying with our daughter and son-in-law to lend a hand with their newborn baby boy, our first grandchild. It was my final monthly deadline crunch, and there I was, once again parked in front of a computer with a sleeping baby curled up in my arm.
It worked for me — but then again, since 1989, it largely has.
Woodsboro’s Susan Writer can’t thank her family enough for their love, support and understanding. Reach her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. You can also visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
