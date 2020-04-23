A frequent theme in 1950-1960 science fiction films is that the people of Earth unite in the face of an alien attack. Similarly, early ’50s sci-fi movies often featured some kind of world-threatening creature that started innocently enough only to be monstrously mutated through the development and use of nuclear weapons and radiation.
Mankind, as one world, would be ravaged because of its own folly. As a child growing up in the ’50s, I was acutely reminded of the danger of our possible destruction by nuclear weapons from the frequent CONELRAD messages and Civil Defense a-bomb drills and their woefully inadequate advice to “duck and cover.”
I was a student at St. Bernadette’s in Silver Spring and can remember ducking under my desk as we practiced for when the “big one” finally came. Additionally, as a child, I’d been to the old Naval Medical Museum in its modest temporary building at the Mall in Washington, D.C. To this day, I can remember the display showing the effects on the human body of Hiroshima and Nagasaki’s nuclear blasts. The horror of fallout effects were almost as bad.
I had nightmares over what I’d seen. It also made me feel that when, or if, the “big one” hit, I’d rather be vaporized outdoors in an instant at ground zero than gradually rot away from fallout. The whole experience evoked another thought — once again, common to those early sci-fi films — that humanity is all the same, everywhere. Our only hope to survive was to act as one united planet. Even before my brief stint as a Philosophy major in my early college years, I often mused over the concept of “one-world.” At heart, I am still a “one-worlder.”
With more contemporary films like “Contagion” or “The Andromeda Strain,” what we’re experiencing now in a world of COVID-19 is frighteningly similar to apocalyptic sci-fi. Like some kind of digital/cyber Novocain, we try to salve the fear and anxiety with Zoom, virtual cocktail hours, Disney singalongs and the like. Wisely, most state governments allow the deliver or carry-out of alcohol. The Today Show and other forms of infotainment try to raise our spirits with their well-meaning but vapid content. This is all not a bad thing; maybe there is even more good in it than we realize. We need each other and we need to care for each other.
With even the slightest hint of “flattening the curve,” some folks from the world of the “Dismal Science” — economists — suggest we ought to get back to work now, that social-distancing was all well and good for a few days, but it will wreak havoc on businesses. And to be clear, it has, and it will continue to do so. The consequences of social distancing and its job destruction will most definitely affect the entire world. Wafting in the air now is just a faint scent of the Malthusian view, you may be quite sure. A few dismal types may very well warm to the idea that fewer people may help the supply/demand curve.
Supply will take awhile to return, but it will. How will they profit today in the days to come? More importantly, they posit that their wealth must be maintained at any cost for our overall “survival.” Think “trickle down.” They assert that now, and in the near future, they are the creators of our overall economic health and need to be bailed out. I wonder if the fiscally-obsessed aren’t missing the point. A cataclysmic drop in GDP and an increase in the Consumer Price Index as an ultimate result of scarcity won’t matter when you are pushing up daisies. Dead people don’t buy much, last I heard.
If COVID-19 continues, will we have enough people to produce our food? Will we have enough people to continue to maintain our power and other infrastructures? What are our chances in avoiding infection if our food becomes scarce or electricity is compromised? These are valid questions when we see protests in Michigan where people are objecting to social-distancing and wearing masks. With some alleged leaders anxious to get us all back out right now, lives depend on simple sacrifices. Are masks and the like really so onerous?
I hope the COVID-19 nightmare will end. Scientists, those folks who’ve been all but thrown under the bus for the past four years, are going to be in demand, and will ultimately uncover some way of stopping the virus’ destruction. People will still die, but not from the coronavirus. Jobs will return as the world appears to return to normalcy.
Will we learn anything at all? For a few years, anyway, you can be assured measures will be in place to prevent a recurrence. Will this COVID-19 era become a footnote in history, like the Spanish Flu of 1918? How many of us really had any knowledge of this pandemic until COVID-19 hit?
All of this makes me skeptical we will learn anything at all from COVID-19. Will mankind be prepared next time? And that possibility is very real as we ignore the effects of climate change and the encroachment into wild areas of the Earth. What hellish micro-bug may be living quietly in the abyssal depths of the ocean where fossil fuel companies are planning to explore? What bacteria or virus might be nascent in rain forests and the like being denuded every day?
Yet, exploration and research must continue. Progress depends on new discoveries. There are potential dangers, nevertheless. Exploration and research bring with them the unknown, but what I am asking is, Will we be ready? Will we be able to get rid of the next virus more quickly? Will we do what we have to do, sacrifice what we need to sacrifice, to be ready next time? Will we do this when it will require the efforts of every nation, and all people? Recent protests suggest otherwise.
I hope we do learn from this experience. It could be that next time we won’t be so fortunate. If we don’t make a worldwide, concerted effort to learn and in doing so support research and science, I fear that the Anthropocene will be the Last Scene.
