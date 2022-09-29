It recently came to my attention that approximately 2,600 acres that include Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area could be opened to commercial and residential development. This of course affects both residents, farmers and nature lovers in Montgomery and Frederick counties (not to mention the entire metropolitan area).

We all have reasons to protect our natural environment, and here in Frederick County, at least in the western area, we are blessed with mountains and spectacular views. Personally, I’m partial to Sugarloaf Mountain because I spent one of the most important and happiest days of my life on that mountain: my wedding day. (And to this day, over 30 years later, my wife and I still call it “love mountain.””

