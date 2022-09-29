It recently came to my attention that approximately 2,600 acres that include Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area could be opened to commercial and residential development. This of course affects both residents, farmers and nature lovers in Montgomery and Frederick counties (not to mention the entire metropolitan area).
We all have reasons to protect our natural environment, and here in Frederick County, at least in the western area, we are blessed with mountains and spectacular views. Personally, I’m partial to Sugarloaf Mountain because I spent one of the most important and happiest days of my life on that mountain: my wedding day. (And to this day, over 30 years later, my wife and I still call it “love mountain.””
I have also spent years traveling up and down Route 28 to avoid Interstate 270 traffic on my way to and from Washington, and never cared that it wasn’t necessarily faster because what mattered was that it was a heck of a lot prettier, more relaxing and just good for the soul.
Sugarloaf Mountain is also a National Natural Landmark, also known as an NNL, a program managed by the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior. So, you might ask, what does it take to become a National Natural Landmark? Well, here are the goals as defined on the NNL Program website:
“The goals are to encourage the preservation of sites illustrating the geological and ecological character of the United States, to enhance the scientific and educational value of sites thus preserved, to strengthen public appreciation of natural history, and to foster a greater concern for the conservation of the nation’s natural heritage.”
OK, that sounds important enough to me to say: Why don’t we just leave it alone? I understand Frederick is growing, but let it grow a different way. If you agree with me, here’s a few things you can do. Check out the Sugarloaf Citizens Association website at sugarloafcitizens.org to get informed about the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan and challenge this development, and you’ll have the opportunity to sign a petition. You can also check out the Montgomery Countryside Alliance website at mocoalliance.org and the Sugarloaf Alliance website at sugarloaf-alliance.com.
Anyone who’s lived here long enough knows that this is not breaking news, because for years Frederick County has had to strike a delicate balance between growing and maintaining the quality of life that has attracted so many, including myself, while also not going too far as to take away what makes our community such a special place to live in the first place. However, if we keep depleting our natural resources, we’ll simply become another suburb or even another “exurb” and will have surrendered our majestic views and the magic that comes with them. It seems, these days, with so much political division, strife and economic worry among other things, a little magic goes a long way, and sometimes it’s still nice to take the long way home.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom, loves mountains and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
