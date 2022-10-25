In late September, we went to Deep Creek Lake with our daughter and son-in-law for a mini-vacation, a four-year tradition that we always looked forward to eagerly. Before we began that tradition, we vacationed in Deep Creek Lake for several years with extended family (about 14 of us). Occasionally, we would hit it just right and be treated to autumn’s stunning colorful beauty along the way, with ooh’s and aah’s escaping from our mouth around every curve of the road.
We had hoped to witness that beauty again this year, but autumn’s pallet was, I suppose, delayed in part by climate change. I’m just beginning to see autumn’s potential beauty now around our own area.
As I’ve mentioned before, we moved to Frederick County, just outside of Emmitsburg in 1998. For the most part, our small corner of the world is peaceful, mostly mountains and trees, and alive with wildlife. We liked the area as soon as we moved here, but admittedly, it didn’t take us long to take it for granted.
When we were both working, weekends were our thing. We’d often hit the city of Frederick for breakfast, followed by a visit to Barnes & Noble and Wonder Book and Video. We even did some of our grocery shopping in Frederick. Other times, we would go out to dinner either in the city or in other areas of the county. Some of our favorite restaurants were La Paz, Outback, and Pargo’s in Frederick, with Gladchuck’s as our go-to restaurant for special occasions. A few others that we frequented were The Village Tavern in Walkersville, Stavros in Emmitsburg, and Bollinger’s Restaurant in Thurmont. Although we visited these restaurants frequently, we often tried new ones as well.
By the time the pandemic hit, my husband and I were both retired. Staying closer to home, we realized that we had been neglecting our little corner of the world. It didn’t take us long to reintroduce ourselves to the immediate surroundings.
In doing so, we developed a new-found contentment with the small town of Emmitsburg and the nearby mountain on which we lived. We started taking “Sunday drives” any day of the week (after all, we are retired), and almost always noticed something new around us. We enjoy looking at farms, the scenery and foliage of each season, and the abundance of deer, wild turkeys, cranes, hawks and other birds. My husband has even seen a bear.
When we first moved here, I never expected to be swept up by Emmitsburg’s small town charm. Over the past few years, Emmitsburg has added a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Dollar General, with no negative effect on the town’s charm.
This fall though, according to Emmitsburg mayor Donald Briggs, a new Rutters will open up at the east end of town, at the intersection of U.S. Route 15 (Taneytown Road/Md. 140 Exit) and Harney Road, to be more specific. It looks like Rutter’s is getting closer to its grand opening every day.
As reported, there is also land for sale or rent near the new Rutters, so there is the potential for other businesses to settle in that same area. We will see what happens there in terms of traffic in and out of town, and we will, of course, see if this small town can hold onto its charm against such a mega addition.
Emmitsburg is not a sleepy town. It’s vibrant. It has nearby Mount St. Mary’s University, the Fire Academy, and the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Seton.
Up on the mountain, you can see Rainbow Lake, Summit Lake Camp, and if you hurry, you will find the beauty autumn has to offer before all the leaves are underfoot.
I was born and raised near Chicago. When I was nine, we moved to Brainerd, Minnesota. From there, we moved to Glen Burnie. After I married, I lived in Bordentown, New Jersey, for a few years. Our family car trip travels took us around the country and into parts of Canada as well.
Yet the contentment I feel now with where I am is solid. I can’t imagine living anywhere else.
Patricia Weller can be reached at jpwburg2 @gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.