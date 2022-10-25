In late September, we went to Deep Creek Lake with our daughter and son-in-law for a mini-vacation, a four-year tradition that we always looked forward to eagerly. Before we began that tradition, we vacationed in Deep Creek Lake for several years with extended family (about 14 of us). Occasionally, we would hit it just right and be treated to autumn’s stunning colorful beauty along the way, with ooh’s and aah’s escaping from our mouth around every curve of the road.

We had hoped to witness that beauty again this year, but autumn’s pallet was, I suppose, delayed in part by climate change. I’m just beginning to see autumn’s potential beauty now around our own area.

