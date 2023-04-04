On Friday, I will spend the full day with this year’s Leadership Frederick County class as part of Quality of Life Day.
Since graduating from the program with the Class of 2008, the best class ever, I have had the pleasure of helping organize the content shared with the group for this topic day, focusing on arts, entertainment, and recreation.
If I have done my math right, Friday will mark the 15th year I have assisted with the Leadership Frederick County (LFC) program.
As someone who strongly believes that a vibrant arts, culture, entertainment, and recreation scene is critical to the health of a vibrant economy, I was happy to see some of these components addressed in the transition report Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater released to the public on March 20.
For those not familiar with the transition report, our newly elected county executive tasked 130 volunteers, broken up across eight committees, to help chart a course for our community for the next four years.
They focused on themes such as economic development, education, housing, public safety, health and human services, sustainability and transportation, and government innovation.
The committees came back with a blueprint that included 64 specific recommendations.
This is exciting, as it will provide our county government with a strategic plan to move forward. As the old proverb reminds us: “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”
Most are ideas I can get behind, including streamlining the permitting process for businesses, raising teacher salaries, exploring other incentives to ensure we have a world-class education system, and updating and implementing the Bikeways and Trails Plan.
But there are two recommendations I really want to focus on.
The first is: Lift the Creative Economy.
Frederick County has a dynamic, diverse arts community that has a significant economic impact, as well.
I was shocked to learn than the Frederick County Office of Economic Development doesn’t include the creative economy as a “key industry.”
When I served as the director of the Frederick Arts Council, I not only served on the county’s Business Development Advisory Council, but also specifically wrote an article for that office’s annual report on the creative economy.
This is an easy fix and should be done so immediately. But making an edit on a document won’t suffice.
The economic development office should hire a staff member focused on the creative economy, just like it has dedicated employees to agriculture, bio-tech, and other industries.
That employee could not only support individual artists start, develop, and grow businesses, but also perhaps help the county’s smaller municipalities — such as Brunswick, Middletown, Thurmont, or Emmitsburg — create art spaces that often serve as anchors and catalysts for additional development similar to what arts and entertainment districts do at the state level.
Having a person focused on the creative class at the county level could also work across departments to ensure that the arts are incorporated into parks and recreation, and that public art, artist housing, and existing state and federal resources are viewed comprehensively.
Another recommendation in the transition report is to develop place-based economic development.
Arts and culture play a role in placemaking, and that shouldn’t be forgotten either.
Many of our elected leaders have highlighted our vibrant arts community but paid little more than lip service or a few grant dollars to this sector.
It is great to have not only an arts lover and patron in the highest office in our county, but an individual who is also an artist herself. I am thrilled to see the creative economy highlighted in the transition report.
The next steps are to figure out how each of these goals will come to fruition. Now, the hard part begins.
Shuan Butcher is a nonprofit professional, writer, event planner, occasional background actor, amateur photographer and avid traveler. He writes from Frederick.
