As I was saying, one of my journalism teachers always taught me not to bury the lead, so here it goes.
If you’re reading this, my time at the Frederick News-Post has come to an end. My last day was Friday, slightly less than four years since my start. When features editor Mallory Panuska asked me to write a goodbye, I had no clue what to say. I literally wrote down the line from the movie Dumb and Dumber: “Big gulps huh guys? Welp, see you later.”
I guess I just didn’t think anyone would care that I was leaving the paper. And maybe nobody does. That’s OK. I also didn’t think I’d have much to say. But, because my girlfriend often says it’s not obvious how I’m feeling emotionally, it occurred to me maybe not everyone would know just how thankful I am for having spent the past four years of my life here.
I am leaving this newspaper completely filled with gratitude. And, like I said, I’ve grown and learned so much here, and there are so many people responsible for that. I needed to name a few today.
Mamabear: My mom never got the full “As I was saying” column she deserved, and I think that’s because I’d need a lot more pages than any newspaper would ever allow me to write to do her justice.
But she was the most mentioned person aside from my girlfriend in my columns. That’s no accident. She is the single biggest reason for who I am and what I’ve been able to accomplish to this point.
When I picked out a South Pole velour sweatsuit from Kohl’s to wear to the first day of school in seventh grade, my mom lied to me and told me kids would think I’m cool (because of my personality) even though she secretly thought I’d get bullied. She built my self-esteem.
When I told my high school teachers and coaches I wanted to play baseball in college and they told me to be more realistic and that I wasn’t quite good enough, my mom said I could be. She built that self-esteem and self-belief in me that I could accomplish that goal. She spent more money than she had to send me to camps. She recorded my games and got a highlight video made to send to college coaches, and I slowly got better to the point that I got a scholarship to play college baseball.
And when I finished college (at a different school because college baseball turned out to be a nightmare, by the way) and had trouble getting a job, she built me up yet again. Upon returning home one night from this very newspaper having found out I was not selected for a reporting job here, I sat bummed out on our basement couch contemplating if this was an industry in which I could ever find my footing.
My mom walked into the room and told me it was OK.
“You’ll go off and get the experience you need, and you’ll come back and get a job as a reporter.”
Immediately I went from contemplating my future to telling her I would go off and get a job and come back and run the whole [expletive] paper. All because she believed I would.
I didn’t quite get to running the whole paper, but I’m so proud of my career and the job I’ve done here. The amount of self-esteem my mom built up in me is staggering, and she is the reason I’ve any amount of relative success in this industry or in my life.
Mom, you parented me perfectly, and no one will ever tell me otherwise.
Schmeck: If you are even remotely familiar with my “As I was saying” columns, you’ve read about Rebecca. And anyone who knows me personally knows I keep my circle small — and she’s at the center of it, always.
She’s often been the subject of some of my attempts at humor and was (almost) always a good sport about me making elements of our life public for others to read and hopefully laugh at. But she’s been so much more than just a good sport.
She put up with the wonky schedules and demanding hours of the job, allowing me to drop what we were doing in our personal lives to complete a task even though it was my day off, and she’s supported my career despite it never being the most lucrative field monetarily. She’s done all that because she knows how much I care about sharing stories and making the Frederick News-Post the best newspaper it could be. And while she’s sacrificed so I can do this journalism thing, she’s also my strongest support system. She was a sounding board as I learned to be a manager, and offers constant encouragement for me to continue learning and developing professionally. She’s also the strongest advocate in the world for my mental health.
Josh Smith: I wrote this column for about a year for 72 Hours, and every time one of them published, I’d read it and compare it to News-Post Sports Editor Josh Smith’s monthly columns on fatherhood and immediately realize how much I had to learn about writing. Outside of my mom, there’s no one more responsible for my career in journalism than Josh. He hired me to be a freelancer in the sports department fresh out of college and mentored me, massaged my terrible writing and constantly encouraged me when I did a good (or bad) job. He also recommended me for my first position at the Frederick News-Post, and my interview went so poorly I’m convinced the only reason the FNP hired me was because of his word. His mentorship has developed into sincere friendship, and I can’t express my gratitude or repay Josh for everything he has given to me. He set the standard for something I hope to pay forward one day.
Y’all: Most importantly, all of you. This column doesn’t happen without you guys as readers. Heck, this newspaper doesn’t happen without you guys. I’ve met so many tremendous and interesting people in this community because of this column and in my myriad of other duties here. I hope my columns or stories have made you laugh, think or cry in the same way they made me laugh, think and cry. I’m thrilled I’ve gotten the chance to meet or converse with many of you who’ve read my stories and columns. I’m so thankful to have read your (mostly) nice notes. Even the mean notes regarding my column bashing Maryland crabs, a hot take which I stand by to this day, hold a special place in my heart. You all have given me so much joy in doing a job in the community in which I grew up. Growing up, I read the Frederick News-Post hoping to see people I knew or friends of mine in the sports section. I never dreamed I’d see my own name writing the stories about the people I knew. It’s been the joy of a lifetime, and as I embark on this new journey, I’m overflowing with pride and gratitude that I got to do this job with and for you guys.
So, one more time to end it I guess. As I was saying, thank you. I’ll see you guys around. Don’t be a stranger.
— 30 —
Good fortune!
