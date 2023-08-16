You might have noticed a new look on page A2 of today’s newspaper. There is now a calendar listing local events.
The Frederick News-Post has a robust online calendar at www.fredericknewspost.com/calendar. It’s an ideal place to search if you want to go to a fire department carnival, an art exhibit, a Zumba workout, a concert, a book discussion, a writing workshop or a volunteer trail cleanup, or to find something you didn’t expect.
There are hundreds of possibilities in and around Frederick.
Many of these events appear in print each Thursday in our 72 Hours weekend guide.
Adding more calendar space to the News-Post each day will help event organizers share their notices in the community.
We invite people and groups to share their community events with us.
The best way to do that is to upload information directly to our online calendar page, which we draw upon for listings in print.
It’s an easy process. We’ll guide if you need help.
We’ll still accept listings in other ways — email is much better than writing something by hand and sending it by U.S. mail — but uploading details directly to the calendar is the best, easiest and most efficient way.
We ask that you provide ample notice of events when you send listings. We need to receive notices at least two weeks in advance of an event to include them in calendars in print.
Keep letting us know what’s happening, and we’ll do our best to spread the word.
(3) comments
Thanks, Andy. This is a great addition. Too often we hear about events after they happen.
Andy, please have the reporters revise todays story about that sheriff. They neglected to write about how he is claiming his law letter states a legal disclaimer as to whether or not he truly wants to buy guns.
But, at least two law letters bearing his signature clearing state he is interested in acquiring guns, with NO legal disclaimer stated.
[offtopic]
