The Frederick News-Post has filed an Open Meetings Act complaint about Frederick County Public Schools’ plans to hold closed meetings while a committee reviews a challenge to 35 books and decides whether they should be allowed in school libraries.
We didn’t file the complaint to interfere with the committee’s schedule for doing its work, although that’s been the result.
The Jan. 19 and Feb. 9 meetings are canceled while Maryland’s Open Meetings Act Compliance Board reviews our complaint. The committee's first meeting now will be March 2.
We filed our complaint because we believe Maryland’s sunshine laws for open government support an open process here.
The Open Meetings Act presumes that government business shall be conducted in public, with limited exceptions. Some examples of allowable exceptions are possible real estate transactions, a specific employee, where a business might be located and getting legal advice — situations in which tipping their hand might create a problem.
Nothing about a review of the appropriateness of books necessitates secret discussions.
In fact, this situation calls for the greatest level of openness and transparency, and public access to the discussions.
How the school district handles this review is of public interest and public concern. The fact that more than 1,000 people applied to serve on this review committee speaks volumes.
The discussions themselves are important, as are the people placed in a position to make these decisions and what they say.
So far, the school district has declined to allow the public to witness this review process, so the News-Post has asked state experts on Maryland’s Public Information Act to give their opinion.
