My younger brother died from a diabetic crisis and was found two days later, face down in his California backyard. He lost his wife to a ruptured aneurysm a few months earlier, so I’m not sure whether it was diabetes or grief that killed him.
It was a confusing time for me. I oscillated between wanting solitude and wanting companionship. I realized poignantly that if all of us live long enough, grief is guaranteed.
Co-workers wanted details.
How had your brother managed his diabetes? (How would I know? — He lived in California).
Why did it take so long to find him? (He lived alone, for cryin’ out loud).
How did your parents handle it? (Well, how do you think they handled it?)
At church, platitudes were served up. “God moves in mysterious ways.” Or, “Was he a believer? … Well, then.” Or, “Here’s a verse you might like.”
People, however well-intentioned, were ignoring Paul’s practical advice for getting through tough times: “Suffering produces perseverance, perseverance character, and character hope.”
I was in full perseverance mode, not at all ready for the “count it all blessings” step.
Worst was the silence of some friends. A few seemed to avoid me, while others sent a sympathy card that was signed, but without a personal message.
I needed presence, not advice. I needed listeners, not “something like that happened to my neighbor.”
But was I looking at the situation correctly? Maybe not.
With time, then perspective, I understood things differently.
Advice givers are not necessarily people who are insensitive to another person’s need.
Their motivations are fine. They hurdle insecurity and embarrassment, so that they can say something, because they do care.
Since they speak impulsively in moments of crisis, they say incredulous things — but at least they are trying. When they share a past personal memory, they are trying to resonate with grief, not realizing that they may be dropping emotional stun grenades into the process.
The silent ones? They care, too. They want to say something meaningful, but they don’t speak because they think they will botch the message.
Or perhaps they have never had a matching painful experience, so they don’t know how to say something that won’t sound trivial. Or they have had a similar experience, and they don’t want to be reminded about the tragedy.
To those who want to speak to someone who is grieving, consider first pausing.
Then just listen. Sometimes saying nothing when you are face to face with grief is the perfect thing to (not) say.
Or, “I honestly have no idea what to say, so I won’t. I just want you to know I care.”
Personal comparison stories are off limits — at least until enough time has passed.
Though it is tempting to say, “Let me know if you need anything,” the grieving person is not likely to take you up on your offer.
Instead, take them to lunch, surprise them with a meal or flowers, especially after everyone has gone home and the grieving person is in that dark vacuum of personal silence.
To those who find the physical proximity of a suffering friend painful or awkward, try something simple — write. If a store-bought card is used, write something personal inside.
Short and sweet is as poignant as a long epistle. A card on the anniversary of that death may be equally comforting.
Touch — even in 2023 — can translate reams of thoughts.
A pat on the shoulder, a hug, a brief holding of hands. This is a lost art.
For the one enduring grief, focus on the motivation behind the message you are receiving, rather than the message itself.
People mean well and speech is often the only way we know how to communicate our emotions.
The weight of grief may transcend our vocabularies, but compassion can be communicated without words.
Madeleine L’Engle has said that “each experience of grief is unique.” Each experience of grief is also an opportunity to exercise the comfort of presence.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick. COVID has created many opportunities to practice the sharing of comfort in Frederick County.
