An alarming crisis is looming on our health care horizon, with forecasts of a mass nursing exodus over the next five to 10 years from a system already woefully short-staffed.

For a combination of reasons, up to 20 percent of registered nurses (900,000) plan to leave the profession by 2027. This is a dire predicament for a nation with an aging population.

We need to pay American nurses what they deserve to care for American patients. My dad was recently in a skilled nursing facility, and the Head of nursing staff mentioned, out of the blue, that "a monetary donation from us to her home African country would really go far." I could not believe the nerve and the lack of professionalism. It felt like an attempt to extort resources from the family of a patient who was being held hostage. He was removed from those "caregivers".

We were forced to use home health nursing services for a few hours a week to give immediate family some relief from round the clock duties, and non-American, foreign-trained nursing aides were completely culturally clueless with regard to nearly everything. The Campbell's soup can said, "Do not add water", so she poured all soup liquid down the drain before serving. ?? They don't know about pushing in a chair for someone taking a seat at a table. There's even a heavy dose of outright rapists among these foreign workers. "Why Immigrant Caregivers Are Not The Answer To Coronavirus Crisis—15 Minority Hospital Rapists In 5 Years" by James Fulford, 4/28/2020

https://vdare.com/articles/the-fulford-file-why-immigrant-caregivers-are-not-the-answer-to-coronavirus-crisis-15-minority-hospital-rapists-in-5-years

