As much as I try to appreciate our increasingly interconnected world, it continually insists on disappointing me.
One challenge, of course, is remembering your user name and passwords. Yeah, I have an app for that, too, but sometimes I’m just lazy and also 60 years old, so I write it down on paper, then lose the darn thing.
While there are sites that I avoid (more on that later), others offer legitimate and useful information, like Nextdoor.
Nextdoor and the like are sites where people go to be informed about their local community and their neighborhood.
Out here in the countryside, it’s about things like bear sightings or other wildlife that residents should be aware of, local traffic incidents, lost pets, tips on good mechanics, and a viable site for local businesses and merchants to advertise.
Sometimes, there are reports of burglaries, other suspicious activity, or even just an update about a local grocery store and how well the shelves are stocked. It’s basically neighbors watching out for each other, which is how it should be.
So, as one of those lazy users who wishes you didn’t have to always have an account and sign on, I’m always looking for the path of least resistance to read posts.
Just as I was recently trying to be more diligent about organizing my log-in information to speed up access, specifically on the Nextdoor app, I see one of those email notifications you always get highlighting a recent post.
In this case, it’s not neighborhood relevant, but — and I paraphrase — about how the leftists are going after Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. Needless to say, this just turned me away from the site. It’s definitely not the path of least resistance I was looking for, regardless of where I stand on the issue.
As a fervent supporter of First Amendment rights and certainly not one schooled in constitutional law, my response is that there are platforms for this, and I would like to think that most would agree that sites like Nextdoor are not one of them.
For the record, when I checked back recently, the post had been deleted.
We expect to see this stuff on Facebook and Twitter, the ultimate rabbit hole of political rambling from the full left-to-right political spectrum, where these days everyone is an extremist.
I deleted the Twitter app from my phone many months ago. Besides my wedding day and the birth of my two daughters, it was the happiest day of my life.
I would consider deleting that app as a step toward mindfulness and improved mental health. I spend that time now, instead, living in the real-world watching sunsets, but, hey, we live in a democracy — it’s up to you.
I don’t care who you vote for, who you love, what you look like, where you’re from and what you worship, but please don’t try to hijack good productive sites designed to help each other out and suck them down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, it’s important that we strive to preserve a few online sanctuaries and not fall prey to the unfortunate prevailing trend of rhetoric that tries to divide us instead of uniting us.
Nelson Ginebra embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
