This Valentine’s Day will be the first all three of our kids will celebrate with a spouse.
My husband and I are delighted to see them paired off and starting family units of their own. Cupid’s done his bit.
Now it’s our turn to give the winged matchmaker a little hand by assuming the mantle of senior marital advisors, that time-honored station once held by our parents, and their parents before them, and so on, back to the dawn of matrimony.
Not that we’re necessarily experts, but we’ve been doing this married thing for many a year.
Depending on what’s happening at any given moment, we find ourselves varyingly called on to dispense wisdom, bite our tongues, or serve as bemused bystanders — all in service of the young people who are the core of our existence, no matter how old they get or how far they roam. And while no two fledgling couples are precisely the same, there are plenty of common denominators, if you pay attention.
In our family’s case, my husband and I have been privy to some of the ups and downs our kids and their significant others have faced since before they exchanged vows, and continue to encounter as they establish households and discover the absolute necessity and power of compromise.
Mundane challenges such as petty quarrels, leaky toilets, or trips to the supermarket are simple, but not unimportant, relationship calisthenics. To reveal the strength and weakness of a couple’s grace under fire, it takes such little hallmarks of life and much more.
And these kids have had practice in the “much more” department.
To date, they’ve been tested by heartbreaking loss, health scares, career quandaries, relocations, and financial woes — not to mention just figuring out the boundaries each needs to live together successfully.
They’re learning that divvying up who cooks, does the dishes, makes the bed, and is in charge of paying the monthly bills may seem insignificant decisions, but are precisely the kinds of things that can brew trouble later if not figured out sooner. And trouble will brew, regardless of the best-laid plans.
Lending support in crises large and small is where we older folks can sometimes shine.
We’re on call for a variety of both solicited and voluntary services. These include, but are not limited to: judiciously and diplomatically offering opinions and advice based on personal experience; emailing favorite childhood recipes; recommending tips for giving and receiving forgiveness; and explaining how mortgages really work.
It’s not much perhaps, but if it helps, it’s the least we can and should do.
We’ve seen a great deal of love between our biological children and those acquired through marriage through all the peaks they’ve already reached, and the valleys they’ve thankfully survived. That certainly makes our job easier.
If they’re blessed and lucky, long after the power of attraction that drew them together fades in the light of everyday living, it’ll prove to be the foundation of something deeper, more beautiful, and far more lasting — a sense of friendship, patient understanding, and devotion, all with the staying power of a lifetime.
None of us knows what our future holds. That’s a fact well understood by our six treasures.
Our prayer and hope for them is not a life of completely smooth sailing on fair seas, but rather one shared, come what may, with a best friend, a strong partner, and a kind lover.
They’ve all begun down that path. May they stay true to it, and always remember that as long as their parents are around, like Cupid, they, too, have a little backup.
Woodsboro’s Susan Writer wishes everyone a lovely Valentine’s Day, when she believes all sorts of love, not just the romantic kind, should be in the spotlight. Contact her at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. or see what else she has to say at her UExpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom column.
