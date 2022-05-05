Regular readers of this column well know my sense of wanderlust. I love the puzzle each new journey presents: what personal items will I need, and what luggage will I pack it in? It depends on the mode of transport, the destination, and how long I’ll be gone.
After retrieving whichever of my duffel bags and backpacks are most appropriate to the upcoming trip, my living space becomes chaos. I pull my belongings from their tidy placement in my dresser, closet and shelves and throw them pell-mell onto my desktop, my bed and the floor. As I stow each item in a suitcase, the disarray becomes orderly once more.
In late April, I flew to Alaska, to return to my job working at a small hotel two hours outside of Anchorage (which I’d taken a year off from in favor of living and working in Maryland throughout 2021). I will be up north for five months, until tourist season ends mid-September. I packed my supplies for a season in Alaska into two Patagonia Black Hole duffel bags, a Six Moon Designs 30-liter backpack and two large boxes (which I shipped myself via USPS).
The puzzle continues here in Alaska as I unpack a motley assortment — clothing and footwear for every type of weather, books, my work uniform, camping gear, packs of gum, snacks, my favorite ginger turmeric tea, notebooks, pens and stationery — and arrange it in the modest closet and drawers of a dorm room I share with one other person.
I’ve certainly devolved from my former livelihood as a flight attendant. I worked for a small regional airline from 2012 until 2015, and during that time my work gear consisted of three Travel Pro-brand bags: a lunch box, a large tote, and a 24-by-16-inch ‘Rollaboard’ suitcase containing all my comforts (nonuniform clothes and shoes, toiletries, laptop) for overnight layovers at hotels. The sleek, professional flight crew bags were an extension of my body — I could reach into any one of the three with my eyes closed and find what I was searching for within seconds.
Those three bags, strapped together, faithfully rolled behind me for miles of airport hallways, city streets, public busses and trains. They served me for work but also leisure, as I used my employee benefits to travel to new cities on my days off. I was footloose, and owned little besides my car (a well-used Kia sedan) and the contents of those three flight bags.
Nowadays, as I trip over the possessions I’ve dumped onto the floor and spend hours packing, unpacking and rearranging my luggage, I sometimes miss those days when I was ready to take off at a moment’s notice. Ultimately, though, I prefer life as a disheveled civilian to my life at the airline. I enjoyed being a flight attendant but didn’t find it very fulfilling. I was in my early 20s, constantly on the move, and without much of a life outside of work. I lacked a real home; and, one could argue, returning to the comfort and familiarity of home is half the purpose of travel.
It’s not just the cycle of packing and unpacking; my entire adult life has been a puzzle. Each new adventure I undertake is a chance for me to refine an ongoing personal calibration: How do I balance my love of adventure with my desire for a place that feels like home? For now, I’ve struck a balance by having two homes: After spending a few months in Alaska I’ll be eager for a Maryland homecoming, and vice versa — after spending most of last year in Maryland I was longing for the Last Frontier.
Now, if only I could remember where I put those extra socks …
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. You can reach her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com
