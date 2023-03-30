A Pirates coach once managed a team “that was so bad, we considered a 2-0 count on the batter a rally.”
You can be better than that at identifying:
1. The only pitcher since 1960 to average more than 20 wins over a 10-year span.
- Bob Gibson
- Juan Marichal
- Roger Clemens
- Greg Maddux
2. Who holds the Reds’ career home run record?
- Johnny Bench
- Eric Davis
- Frank Robinson
- Ted Kluszewski
3. Who holds the Reds’ single-season home run record?
- Ken Griffey Jr.
- Tony Perez
- Joey Votto
- George Foster
4. The pitcher who started five games with his team facing postseason elimination and whose team won all five.
- Whitey Ford
- John Smoltz
- Curt Schilling
- Andy Pettitte
5. The only player to lead his league in hits five consecutive years.
- Nap Lajoie
- Tris Speaker
- Nellie Fox
- Ichiro Suzuki
6. The MVP pitcher who won 16 games, all in relief, for the 1950 Phillies.
- Jim Konstanty
- Blix Donnelly
- Bubba Church
- Milo Candini
7. The first Canadian-born MVP.
- Ferguson Jenkins
- Larry Walker
- Eric Gagné
- George Selkirk
8. The Hall of Fame pitcher who holds the record for the worst single-season ERA (minimum 50 innings pitched).
- Roy Halladay
- Rube Marquard
- Goose Gossage
- Catfish Hunter
9. The player who had the most career hits without winning a batting title.
- Carl Yastrzemski
- Cap Anson
- Paul Waner
- Derek Jeter
10. The hitter with the most home runs in a season against one team.
- Albert Pujols (12) against the Chicago Cubs in 2006
- Jimmie Foxx (10) against the New York Yankees in 1929
- Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936
- Hank Aaron (15) against the Houston Colt .45s in 1962
11. The pitcher who reached 500 strikeouts in the fewest innings.
- Aroldis Chapman
- Nolan Ryan
- Tom Seaver
- Walter Johnson
12. The only pitcher since 1920 with at least 100 postseason innings and an ERA under 1.00.
- Jon Lester
- Mariano Rivera
- Dave Stewart
- Jim Palmer
13. Who was caught just 13 times while stealing 104 bases in a season?
- Maury Wills
- Lou Brock
- Rickey Henderson
- Vince Coleman
14. The three two-time MVPs who are not in the Hall of Fame.
- Zoilo Versalles, Thurman Munson, Vida Blue
- Elston Howard, Dick Groat, Jackie Jensen
- Dolph Camilli, Mort Cooper, Lou Boudreau
- Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González
15. The Hall of Famer who hit more than 500 home runs but never 40 in a season.
- Harmon Killebrew
- Jim Thome
- Eddie Murray
- Chipper Jones
16. Who reached base in 84 consecutive games?
- Ted Williams
- Joe DiMaggio
- Stan Musial
- Willie Keeler
17. The two future Hall of Famers traded for one another.
- Vladimir Guerrero, Tony Gwynn
- Gabby Hartnett, Kiki Cuyler
- Tony Lazzeri, Luke Appling
- Orlando Cepeda, Joe Torre
18. The only team to twice win the World Series after being behind three games to one.
- Philadelphia Athletics
- New York Yankees
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Pittsburgh Pirates
19. The first National League player to win consecutive MVP awards.
- Rogers Hornsby
- Ernie Banks
- Carl Hubbell
- Willie Mays
20. Who hit the most career home runs in a single park?
- Mel Ott, Polo Grounds
- Sammy Sosa, Wrigley Field
- Babe Ruth, Yankee Stadium
- Mike Schmidt, Veterans Stadium
21. The two players who got 200 hits in a season 10 times.
- Rod Carew, Derek Jeter
- Al Simmons, Bill Terry
- Pete Rose, Ichiro Suzuki
- Wade Boggs, Ty Cobb
22. The player who went the longest (11 years) between MVP awards.
- Nolan Ryan
- Cal Ripken Jr.
- Yogi Berra
- Willie Mays
23. The teammates who each had 159 RBIs in 155 games in 1949.
- Vic Wertz, Hoot Evers
- Ted Williams, Vern Stephens
- Jackie Robinson, Gil Hodges
- Bobby Thomson, Johnny Mize
24. The only player with at least 40 home runs, 30 stolen bases, 30 doubles and 100 walks in the same season.
- Jeff Bagwell
- Dick Allen
- Roberto Clemente
- Roy Campanella
25. The pitcher with the most wins in the 1940s.
- Dizzy Trout
- Spud Chandler
- Hal Newhouser
- Bob Feller
26. The first player to hit 30 or more home runs in a season with five different teams.
- Fred McGriff
- José Canseco
- Alfonso Soriano
- Gary Sheffield
27. The team that took the longest time (until its 97th season) to win a World Series.
- Boston Red Sox
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Detroit Tigers
28. The Dodgers pitcher with the most wins since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958.
- Clayton Kershaw
- Fernando Valenzuela
- Orel Hershiser
- Don Sutton
29. The first pitcher after 1900 to strike out at least 300 in a season.
- Rube Waddell
- Cy Young
- Noodles Hahn
- Christy Mathewson
30. The first pitcher to reach the Hall of Fame without ever starting a game.
- Sparky Lyle
- Dan Quisenberry
- Bruce Sutter
- Lee Smith
31. Who holds the Pirates’ career home run record?
- Ralph Kiner
- Barry Bonds
- Dave Parker
- Willie Stargell
32. Who holds the Pirates’ single-season home run record?
- Ralph Kiner
- Barry Bonds
- Dave Parker
- Willie Stargell
33. The three who won the pitchers’ Triple Crown (leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts) three times.
- Walter Johnson, Grover Alexander, Sandy Koufax
- Lefty Grove, Bob Feller, Roger Clemens
- Hippo Vaughn, Dazzy Vance, Steve Carlton
- Dwight Gooden, Randy Johnson, Justin Verlander
34. The expansion team that in its third season played in the postseason.
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Colorado Rockies
- Seattle Mariners
- Toronto Blue Jays
35. Who hit 10 home runs in one week in the “year of the pitcher,” 1968?
- Boog Powell
- Willie McCovey
- Reggie Jackson
- Frank Howard
36. Bonus question: Who said, “In 10 years, Ed Kranepool has a chance to be a star. In 10 years, Greg Goossen has a chance to be 30”?
- Marv Throneberry
- Choo-Choo Coleman
- Pumpsie Green
- Casey Stengel
37. Second bonus question: Who said, “I couldn’t have done it without the players”?
- Connie Mack
- Leo Durocher
- Sparky Anderson
- Casey Stengel
Answers
1. Juan Marichal
2. Johnny Bench
3. George Foster
4. Curt Schilling
5. Ichiro Suzuki
6. Jim Konstanty
7. Larry Walker
8. Roy Halladay
9. Derek Jeter
10. Lou Gehrig (14) against the Cleveland Indians in 1936
11. Aroldis Chapman
12. Mariano Rivera
13. Maury Wills
14. Dale Murphy, Roger Maris, Juan González
15. Eddie Murray
16. Ted Williams
17. Orlando Cepeda, Joe Torre
18. Pittsburgh Pirates
19. Ernie Banks
20. Mel Ott, Polo Grounds
21. Pete Rose, Ichiro Suzuki
22. Willie Mays
23. Ted Williams, Vern Stephens
24. Jeff Bagwell
25. Hal Newhouser
26. Fred McGriff
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Don Sutton
29. Rube Waddell
30. Bruce Sutter
31. Willie Stargell
32. Ralph Kiner
33. Walter Johnson, Grover Alexander, Sandy Koufax
34. Colorado Rockies
35. Frank Howard
36. Casey Stengel
37. Casey Stengel
