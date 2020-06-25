We as a nation are facing two illnesses, both very deadly: the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-time mistreatment and injustices endured by African Americans since our arrival in this country over 400 years ago. While we wait for the medical experts to create a vaccine for the virus, we need to rely on each other to cure the latter.
The senseless deaths of Mr. George Floyd and countless others have finally awakened the world to racial injustice in a profound way. Through a steadily growing catalog of videos, people worldwide witness in real time examples of brutal experiences African Americans have faced for far too long. Given this long history of injustices that continues to present day, the role of AARCH and our mission is even more apparent.
AARCH is prepared now more than ever to share our history in wholeness. We will continue to be the bridge, sharing first-hand experiences of African Americans in Frederick County. Our stories, experiences and contributions need to be told, and deserve to be heard.
As we continue our work with developing, designing, and funding the AARCH Heritage Center for African American History and Culture for Frederick County, we welcome support from all members of our community. Please visit our website (www.aarchsociety.org) to join us. We invite you to volunteer with us, collaborate with us, learn with us, and contribute to our mission: preserving and sharing the history of African Americans in Frederick County, so that we can all grow in understanding. AARCH welcomes you to be a part of the conversation, and to be part of the solution to the injustices that have thus far been inseparable from the story of who we are.
I commend the student organizers for putting together the peaceful March for Justice in Frederick on June 5 to honor the lives of African Americans that were taken at the hands of police brutality and to galvanize our community for justice. This was such a powerful moment that energized and brought so many people together. I commend all of the elected officials and law enforcement who walk with us in support of EQUALITY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL. My hope is that we will translate this outpouring of support and groundswell of awareness into concrete change for the better.
Continue to be safe and look out for one another.
David V. Key is president of AARCH (African American Resources – Cultural and Heritage) Society of Frederick.
(4) comments
Mr. K ey,
Excellent article. It is a shame that more reasoned voices like yours do not dominate the conversation. As tensions escalate I feel a sorrow for the many, many decent people I know who happen to have a dark skin color.and have battled the injustices they have faced in life with grace and quiet determination. They are truly the ones that lived "Black Lives Matter" and were living examples.
But racism, the hate borne of differences, has once again reared it's ugly head and I am not sure the outcome will be positive. The "Black Lives Matter" movement has been hijacked. When statues are toppled indiscriminately and anarchy flares up in the cities the real protests seem to have developed into a full blown cultural war of which BLM is just a platform. Tangential issues such as God vs Science, Gay rights, freedom to chose rtc. are the real fuel for the fire in the violence as the American culture and our way of life is under attack.
The outcome is uncertain. Human nature, without the guidance of turn the other cheek, causes people to strike back when they are attacked. " EQUALITY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL". Good words. When people speak of White privilege I picture the bodies of 23,000 Americans strewn across the farm fields of Antietam as the creel runs red with blood. They along with countless others from Gettysburg to Normandy have sacrificed their lives for that noble cause. I to am proud of my heritage.
[thumbup] jsklinelga.
JSK, you should have stopped with your first paragraph. Mr. Key did not mention Black Lives Matter, violence or anarchy anywhere in his column. He mentioned the peaceful protest in Frederick. In fact while there has been violence, looting and destruction of monuments during protests, they have been peaceful relatively speaking, given the numbers of people in the streets. He also referred to the AARCH Heritage Center and its' mission. So why the diatribe, JSK?
thewheelone
I commended Mr. Key but not the elements that have hijacked the recent protests. He mentioned the March. Here is a clip from the FN article: "Resolute in their cause, shouts of “Black Lives Matter!” mingled with honks from passing cars"
