There’s much to be said for having the right thing on hand at the right time.
Take for instance a long-running family tradition here in the Writer homestead. Someone’ll casually mention the need for a fresh battery in any kind of gadget. From seemingly out of nowhere, we’ll hear, “What size do you need?” Given the specs, no matter how unusual or obscure, 90 percent of the time my husband cheerily proclaims, “I think I’ve got one of those.” And he does.
It was my time to shine back when we were operating a full house. It wasn’t uncommon to have a bunch of kids in addition to our own running around getting thirsty, hungry, wet or cold. Like many parents of the not-yet-grown, I had a generous stock of reusable water bottles, gummi snacks, dry clothes and one-size-fits-most hats, gloves and mittens ready to loan. To this day, there’s a small stock of variously sized outerwear tucked away for visitors unaccustomed to the fiercer sides of Frederick’s four seasons.
In this same tradition, I continue to store surplus bedding, awaiting weary travelers, who might happen to stop by; unopened serving dishes to help entertain on a scale I’ve always imagined but rarely experienced; and bookshelves full of fiction and non-fiction begging to be read, reread or loaned out at some future point.
My half of our bedroom closet features barely-worn clothing dressy enough for job interviews, wedding receptions, graduations and other semi-formal functions. At least still marginally in style, these outfits hang in anticipation of being spiffed up for other, hopefully happy occasions. They’re alongside a few classic cut skirts and blouses that saw a lot of use up until three decades ago, when I launched my home-based business following the birth of our oldest child. Superficially, I know it’s unlikely I’ll ever wear any of this emergency back-up apparel again — but deep down, I harbor the belief that you should never say never.
And that, in a nutshell, is the secret to my clutter. In spite of periodic purges and large-scale thrift store drop-offs, I crave the probably misguided peace of mind that comes from a conviction that this is good stuff, which would cost money to replace if suddenly I had to. It’s not hoarding. It’s being prepared.
I used to think this character trait was handed down to those of us with parents who endured the Great Depression. But I see it living on in younger generations. It’s a mind-set that nothing should go to waste, and so, the same nothing accumulates into collections of some things that may prove to be important one day.
Beyond the items of obvious potential reuse, I do confess to holding onto a few largely sentimental remnants of people, places and times for which I enjoy having a physical reminder. Some of them, including random pieces of my parents’ wardrobes, have more than once served me and different family members well through the years. These are the dubious heirlooms I will leave for those who outlive me to dispose of when they discover them neatly folded and unremembered by anyone but me.
And, you never know. My descendants may decide what they find could as yet be of use — sometime, to someone, somewhere — a perfect fit, just like one of my husband’s fortuitously stashed batteries.
Woodsboro resident and self-proclaimed non-hoarder Susan Writer can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com. You can also visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
Remnants of my loved ones are mostly paintings, petitpoint, ceramics as the family that adopted me is arty from way back. Walks thru flea markets make me sad when I see obviously once-personal artwork. Who will know my dad did the painting of the building, it's the convent where I took music lessons and had friends? Another is our house, "Rigard House," which is not our name but some houses are like that. My uncle was a featured Tiffany's designer, he's on walls and in pottery. How will I ever fit all this in my RV when we downsize.
"It’s being prepared."
Good advice: "Be prepared." say the Scouts.
Yep, Gary. Mrs. Bosco sometimes laughs at my Parts Department, but I can change the fluids on any vehicle here at any time, rebuild a toilet, fix a leaky faucet, or repair the washer and dryer all without a trip to town.
