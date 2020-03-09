I’m 27 years old, married, currently in grad school for a career change, and I don’t have any children.
I’m finding with some modicum of surprise that I have become the odd one out in many of my friend groups all of a sudden. This change has been difficult and confusing as I see my friends’ lives shift dramatically and I’m sort of left behind.
I’m happy being childless. I’m in a somewhat turbulent state of life right now, and having a child is not really on my and my husband’s radar. But now most of my friends have at least one child, and many other friends are preparing for that stage of life.
Things change when your friend has a baby. They have to. I know many people who, as they prepare to have their first child, insist, “Nothing is going to change. I promise!” But things always change, and in many ways, it would be weird if they didn’t.
I see some friends less now than I did before. Communication is harder. When we are on the phone, I know they aren’t 100 percent listening, not necessarily because they are inattentive, but because they have something going on in the background. We make plans based on the baby’s schedule. We have dinner at their house because it’s hard to travel with multiple kids and going out is out of the question.
When my first close friend had a baby, I was genuinely happy and excited for her. In fact, I am happy for all my friends who get to experience that level of joy and exuberance about becoming a parent. Bringing a baby into the world is a big deal, and frankly, I’m not ready for that. Perhaps there is a level of selfishness to it, but I don’t want the kind of change that a child would bring right now. Relationships change, spontaneity is harder to come by, and date nights require a sitter.
Having friends with children takes more planning and intentionality across the board, but the relationships are worth it. I’ve found that the face-to-face conversations I have with my friends have now become more intentional, more meaningful, and there is a greater emphasis on catching up with one another.
I have also found joy in getting to know my friends’ children and watching them grow up.
There is give and take from both sides and I know that my friends also feel the change in dynamics. I’m excited for my friends and sad for the changes all at the same time.
I suppose I’m in a sort of mourning period for the friendship dynamics I’ve come to know while learning to adapt to the future.
Rachel Gammell lives in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
