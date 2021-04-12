One of the several quirks I’ve developed over the past 13 months is the propensity to click online ads and order up stuff I neither need, nor really much want. Chalk it up — along with my other newly developed character anomalies — to COVID ennui.
This explains how, after several years of bombardment from their internet ads and unsolicited emails, I became a member in good standing of Harry’s Shave Club. Until quite recently, my Harry’s experience has been mildly pleasant and pleasantly unremarkable. In more normal times, ours would be an example of the most rudimentary of capitalist relationships: Harry’s provides me with quality products I find worthy and for which I pay Harry’s a price I find acceptable.
But now — dash it all — I discover that Harry’s has gone and gotten woke. Like most sufferers from this contagion, Harry’s insists on rubbing everyone’s nose in their woke-ness while, at the same time, double-dog daring anyone to question, much less debate, the validity of their positions or their methods of promoting — and, more importantly, of policing — those positions. Consequently, Harry’s and my once simple relationship is now complicated, compromised and jeopardized all because a corporate entity can’t contain its sanctimony and/or has been completely cowed by the thundering horde of woke vigilantes now bullying America’s citizenry.
I learned through a Facebook war of words that Harry’s pulled its advertising from The Michael Knowles Show, produced and aired by conservative website The Daily Wire. Harry’s took the action after a lone Twitter user (with all of five followers) complained about the content of a show that aired back in 2018. The show featured Knowles and Dr. Joseph Nicolosi Jr., in a serious discussion of the efficacy of reintegrative therapy for gay men seeking to change their behavior from homosexual to heterosexual.
It seems reintegrative therapy can be something of a hot-button issue for many within the gay culture. In a tweet announcing their move, Harry’s fumed, “We condemn the views in this video, which are inexcusable & at odds with our longtime support of the LGBTQ+ community. We’ve ended our relationship with this show & are looking into our sponsorships to prevent any values misalignment going forward.” “Harrumph!” was not included, but strongly implied.
I don’t — or shouldn’t — have a dog is this fight, but it really frosts me that my once agreeable shaving facilitator has revealed itself to be a disagreeable prig. Harry’s feels compelled to cancel its years-long business relationship with an advertising partner it has known all along to be politically conservative, based solely on a civilized, respectful on-air discussion of a mildly controversial issue.
I abhor cancel culture as an inevitable miasma emanating from wokeness. And yet, do I really want to continue to support a corporation that is so proudly and sanctimoniously intolerant and which obviously is eager to forgo sales to conservatives (of which I am one) simply to virtue signal their wokeness to fellow wokies? Man, I really did like those blades.
In pre-woke America, citizens, regardless of their individual political persuasions, were in general agreement that free expression and debate of opinions and ideas were not only permissible, but essential, to American democracy. Sadly, that tenet is becoming increasingly quaint as today’s wokies proclaim themselves the self-consecrated arbiters of America’s socio-political mores. More sadly still, corporate America, academia, and professional sports are blindly kowtowing to the woke phenomenon out of cowardice, ignorance or both.
Who knows for whom the woke bell tolls next? It could very well be thee. If the always certain, but seldom right wokies can turn on progressive idol and icon Barack Obama (thehill.com/changing-america/respect/546057-latino-activists-protest-renaming-school-after-the-obamas), they dang sure can drag you and me across the burning hot coals of arbitrary social media outrage.
Brent Grimes, defiantly and proudly un-woke, writes and shaves from Damascus. Contact him at brentongrimes@gmail.com.
Since it’s founding, Harry’s, an innovative men’s grooming company is a company with a social mission. They have given both time and money to organizations that help prepare people for personal and professional success.
Every year, Harry’s donates 1% of its sales to charitable organizations that provide mental health care to men, putting the company on track to help 500,000 guys by 2021.
They have always actively supported the LBGTQ community.
They believe that companies can and should play a critical role in making the world a better place through their people, profits and practices.
Jeff Raider who also founded Warby Parker, an online glassware company said, “Your social mission should be a natural extension of your company's, and your customers', values.” The virtues of humility.
So if you are not ‘woke’ you should use your 1950’s Gillette shaver.
Brent, I think Harry's shave club is obviously a ripoff, but if you like it then that is fine. Harry is not a jerk for standing up for his principles, just as you would not be a jerk for standing up for your principles, no matter how misguided they are.
Gee, Brent....a "woke mob" I guess depends on what sort of garbage one wants to peddle, eh? Seems your side loves nothing more than to peddle the ideas that certain persuasions are less than human, or certain colors don't deserve voting rights and that some media companies continue to peddle misinformation, disinformation and outright lies spouted by one orange dude and his dumazz followers that lap it up. They may be a woke mob to you, but they are humans who have been pushed around and shoved around by white "muricans" such as yourself for long enough they are shoving back and you don't like it. Tough beans...you are now just reaping what you sowed and they are only going to get louder as your majority status continues to whittle away to where you're whiteness, religion or straightness factor doesn't entitle you to diddly squat. Maybe if you were a better human, and those who think like Fox, Newsmax, Trump, Hannity, Limbacile, Ted Cruz and the plethora of other nitwits that still think January 6th was just a nice day in the park just spoke with a grain of truth and humanity, you may just find less of what you call cancel culture, but the rest of us just agreeing you are finally getting your payback for what has been going on for centuries, if not longer.
I should add, I don't go to Chic-fil-A because the food is terrible. That they are rabidly bigoted fake xtians is only secondary, and I don't go putting out editorials about it either.
On one hand, anger at your razor company because they deem other humans to be humans seems laughably pathetic, not to mention completely ironic since the author is now trying to cancel a business relationship because he doesn't agree with their beliefs.
On the other hand, the author is clearly a foremost authority on sanctimony and disagreeable prigs, so that gives the piece some merit.
To be clear, though, there is no such thing as a "serious" conversation about gay conversion therapy (which, thankfully, is illegal here in Maryland due to the well-documented abject harm it causes).
No, McHugh. Read more carefully. Grimes' complaint was about the actions of the shave products company, not their beliefs.
But don't your actions follow your beliefs, you aren't going act against your beliefs right? The company was acting on their beliefs so...and Mr. Grimes can now act on his beliefs and purchase shaving products for his shaving needs from another company, or Amazon or something like that. I guess he will find a company that aligns with his values...lol Good Luck with that. Though companies have been quietly pulling My Pillows from their shelves and disassociating themselves from Mike Lindell.......Do you think Mr. Grimes will write about that in his next column?
“I don’t — or shouldn’t — have a dog is this fight...” Ah. So you don’t yet have a ten-foot pole? Look online. Free shipping too.
That corporate social consciousness and cultural changes “woke” is becoming very popular. More than 120 CEOs, business leaders, lawyers and experts came together Saturday afternoon to discuss further action against voting legislation nationwide, attendees on the call said.
The group discussed numerous options to push back against the Republican-led efforts to restrict access to the ballot box, including pulling their donations, refusing to move business or jobs to states that pass restrictive measures, and relocating events.
Face it, Brent. Gay men have more purchasing power than you do. You’re not in charge of the world any more. Poor you.
I am hoping that Brent can help me understand how "Harry’s insists on rubbing everyone’s nose in their woke-ness" when all they did is cancel advertising on a show. Did they send a bunch of emails to you telling you this? Did they tell you what you should be doing? It seems not, given than you learned about it indirectly. So how is that rubbing anyone's nose in anything?
Okay; so let us all imagine a program talking about how to convert heterosexuals to homosexuality. You think conservatives would be mad at a company who pulled support for such a show?
Shift[thumbup]
So being Socially Conscious is a bad thing?? Reintegrative Therapy is a “mildly” controversial issue?? And lastly Brett, how old were you when you “chose”, after exploring the alternatives?
Good column Mr. Grimes. The same goes for "woke" politically active actors and musicians. Stop preaching and ply your craft. As for razor blades, I'm using one of my late Dad's '50s era safety razors. Those blades are a commodity manufactured by several companies, and are always available. Always available at ant grocery store or pharmacy, and they can be recycled, unlike the double, triple, quadruple, quintuple bladed, and other "modern improvements" that end up in the trash, and then a landfill.
How come conservatives never use the "stop preaching and ply your craft" to actors like Clint Eastwood and musicians like Ted Nugent? Hmmmmmm.....
Dunno shiftless, you tell me. I agree, and didn't qualify who is doing the preaching.
we have to ask conservatives, then.
though note that you qualified it by calling them "woke", which in the stupid parlance of the right seems to mean "conservative".
Sigh; I mean it means "liberal". Haven't had my caffeine yet!
That's the problem in using slang, shiftless. The word is not clearly defined. My definition is "socially aware, and politically active", which would include folks like Ted Nugent or Clinton Eastwood. Also, please note the irony in my original post.
I mostly don't care what entertainers preach. I completely disagree with Clint Eastwood politically, but I thoroughly enjoyed two of his recent movies, "The Mule" and "Grand Torino". I am also a big fan of the works of Louis CK, Tom Cruise, and Woody Allen. I would probably even watch Bill Cosby if he wasn't cancelled.
You infer what was not implied hay. They can believe whatever they wish, and say whatever they wish, as per their 1A rights. However, If I am paying good money for concert tickets, I don't want to be preached at. Therefore, my concert going days are long gone. Again, they can say whatever they wish, but that doesn't mean I am willing to pay to hear it.
I’m with you on entertainers, I don’t care about their political opinions. And where a company advertises or why, or if they advertise at all, don’t care, why should I. I am in one way, consistent. Unless I change my mind tomorrow.
So gabe, you seem to be advocating those politically active actors and musicians to " stop preaching and ply your craft." So you feel they have no first ammendment rights - they should not voice their opinion or act for a cause they believe in? WOW!
Yah, while I don't much care what Clint says, I support his right to say it, just like I support LeBron's right to not just dribble.
Hay, see above.
Brent, Jeff Raider and Andy Katz Mayfield, the founders of Harry’s have been ‘woke’ for years. You just woke up to that? 🤦♂️
Ignorance was bliss.
