If you prefer to deal in facts, here are a few. Presidential candidate Joe Biden has twice previously attempted to gain the oval office — in 1988 and 2008. Being unable to convince fellow Democrats of his qualifications, he quit both races. Kamala Harris, his VP pick, tried for the top spot too, but was also rejected by Democrats — early on. She quit her campaign. So, Joe’s been rejected twice for the position. Kamala, who wanted to be POTUS, was rejected for that spot only eight short months ago. These are the Democrats’ best?
Joe has had two aneurysms requiring surgery on his brain. That could explain his all too frequent lapses. Perhaps he can’t be blamed for them, but this cannot be ignored.
If Joe is elected, he will be older upon entering the oval office (78) than Ronald Reagan was when he left (77). Remember what the left had to say about Reagan in his last days? Will the loyal opposition be justified with similar comments about Biden (should he win) the day he enters? What if he’s elected, the worst happens, and Harris takes over? She’s a left-wing, California “D.”
Kamala has famously and publicly declared that she didn’t believe Ole Joe to be a racist but reminded him that he admired two segregationist U.S. senators and had taken a questionable position on busing.
At Monday’s convention, the Democrats found a new buzz word for Joe. The word of the evening was “decent.” Even Michelle Obama declared him to be “…a profoundly decent man.” This “decent” man has had numerous, proven charges of plagiarism leveled against him. Many examples are on record. He has told numerous, blatant lies about his educational accomplishments. My favorite was that he graduated law school in the top half of his class. He was actually number 76 in a class of 85. Maybe he’s not good with simple arithmetic. Another one is about a political science award that he never received, but he wants to be your “decent” president.
Considering his outright lies about his education and numerous instances of plagiarism (that’s a form of cheating) these high-minded, leftist Biden promoters set a pretty low bar for “decency.”
Let’s switch gears a bit.
Education (online and in-person) is a hot topic. Although I have reason to believe that I have a somewhat above-average intelligence, few educators have ever considered me to be studious. Sadly, my brother (six years older) preceded me through most of our early education. Sadly, I say, because he was the epitome of a good student. From the fifth grade through the 12th when the roll was called the first day, after calling my name there would be a pause. Teachers looked at me expectantly. Then, the question (which I endured for eight long years) — “Are you Dave Blatchford’s brother?” Guilty as charged, but I never lived up to his rep. The point I wish to make is that some students require closer teacher guidance than others. I needed competent teachers present. Dave did not. Get the picture? Dave went on to work for a fella by the name of Hyman Rickover and his name is engraved in granite in Groton, Connecticut. My brother became a nuclear engineer. My name’s not in granite anywhere, and I’m not holding my breath. He and I are simply different people.
Back to the point.
Some need a teacher’s close presence more than others. Can we acknowledge that the online experience will leave some students of various abilities behind or at least hand them a set back?
I submit that students who are more like me than my brother (and we know they’re out there) will not be well served with the implementation of any degree of online education.
Few disagree about the importance of teachers. Today, some teachers and their union (God help us.) are implying “Not so much.” Their presence is not required. To the teachers, administrators, unions, school boards and politicians — teachers cannot have it both ways. Their efforts to avoid personal contact (whatever the reason) often appear to be self-serving.
Lack of a teacher’s presence will negatively impact too many students. I can personally attest to that.
Store clerks, truck drivers and farmers (among many others) took and continue to take the risk of exposure every day — much to the everlasting gratitude of all of us. Why can’t teachers?
Rick Blatchford writes from Mount Airy. Contact him at rpblatch4d@comcast.net
