After weeks of political hibernation forced by the coronavirus pandemic, prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has seized the public outcry against police brutality in Minneapolis and President Trump’s strong-arm response to it. The furor has ignited Biden’s s campaign to oust him from the Oval Office in November.
In the former vice president’s first campaign appearance outside Delaware since shelter-in-place regulations were enacted, he went to nearby Philadelphia Tuesday and declared that the racial firestorm “cries out for leadership” that Trump is unable or unwilling to provide.
The president, Biden said, “has turned this country into a battlefield driven by old resentments and fresh fears.” If elected, he said, he would not “traffic in fear and division” or “fan the flames of hate,” as he alleged Trump had done in threatening to call out federal troops to quell the street protests exploding across the nation. “I’ll do my job and I will take responsibility,” Biden vowed. “I won’t blame others. I’ll seek to heal the racial wounds that have plagued this country, not use them for political gain.”
In so saying, the Democratic challenger was laying down the framework of a campaign that up to then had been frustrated by the physical limitations of the virus crisis, and to a degree by Biden’s own caution and lack of clarity. This time, he was straightforward and lucid in drawing a sharp contrast with the harsh and combative words and threats of the man he seeks to replace in the White House.
In jump-starting his campaign after weeks without traditional public barnstorming, Biden firmly and without notes charted the course he said he intends to take if given the opportunity. It formed a glaring contrast to Trump’s incompetent and heavy-handed response to the week’s tumultuous events, capped by the spectacle of police tear-gassing and beating protesters in the downtown streets of the nation’s capital.
The former vice president specifically called on Congress to pass a bill outlawing the police use of chokeholds of the sort used to subdue and take the life of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which Biden called “a wake-up call for our nation.” He also proposed creating a commission to oversee police practices. “Bad cops should be dealt with severely and swiftly,” he said. “We all need to take a hard look at the culture that allows for the senseless tragedies to keep happening.”
Perhaps just as significant politically as anything Biden said in this virtual coming-out of his campaign is the manner in which the events of the previous week have clarified the high stakes involved in the 2020 presidential election.
More than ever now, it will be seen as a clear referendum on Donald Trump the man, not simply on his qualifications for the office he holds, but more critically his authoritarian views and impulses that have been revealed to be antithetical to the most basic democratic American principles.
His repulsive cameo holding up a Bible in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington — after having police brutishly clear away protesters and clergy alike — was a new low in crass exploitation of presidential power and effrontery to religious freedom. Is there no depth of indecency to which this narcissistic, immoral imposter will not sink to retain the power he consistently misuses?
Joe Biden is not a man without flaws, as many political foes and news-media watchdogs point out in reiterating some of his most clumsy verbal comments and faux pas. But he is a career public servant who over nearly eight decades has taken pride in his trustworthiness and demonstrated empathy for the hardship of others.
He regularly tells Delawareans who have long accepted and lauded his quality of empathy: “I give you my word as a Biden,” meaning they can take it to the bank. It may be hyperbole, but it stands in sharp contrast to a president who has trafficked in lies for decades and continues to do so almost daily as the leader of this country.
That is why the words and behavior of Donald Trump over the last recent days of national turmoil and shame have become the centerpiece of the approaching national election only five months away, and must be soberly assessed in terms of the preservation of our republic as we have known it for more the two centuries.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
