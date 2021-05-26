After four months in office devoted primarily to critical domestic challenges, President Joe Biden has turned to the escalating violence in the Middle East, calling for and achieving, at least temporarily, a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that governs the Gaza Strip.
Biden’s phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, after an Egyptian call for it, came after a volley of Hamas rockets on the Jewish state that killed 12 civilians, and the Israeli response that claimed 248 Palestinians including at least 66 children. But Biden was no stranger to such overseas crises, having served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during part of his 36 years as a senator from Delaware.
During that time, Biden built a reputation as an outspoken globe-trotter, often ruffling feathers with his direct manner and willingness to engage in verbal tiffs. Early on, as related in his memoir, he developed a candid relationship with then German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.
In their first encounter, Biden recalled: “We got off on the wrong foot. After a long trip to Bonn, I’d overslept. Schmidt came right at me: ‘It’s no wonder the world is in such bad shape. You young people don’t know anything.’ I didn’t back off. ‘Well, Mr. Chancellor,’ I told him, ‘we can’t mess up this world any more than your generation has.’” From then on, Biden wrote, they became friends.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter appointed him to head a delegation of young senators to Moscow seeking assurances from the Soviet leaders that they would abide by agreed nuclear arms limitations.
“At one point,” Biden wrote, Premier Alexei Kosygin “tried to engage me in a conversation about the number of American and Soviet forces in Europe. ... I’d been studying the balance of both conventional and nuclear forces, so when he gave me a number for Soviet tanks that was laughably low, I didn’t let it pass.”
Once again Joe was being Joe, whatever the occasion and wherever the setting. In the end, though, Biden’s efforts to get that arms treaty passed by the Senate fell short.
In foreign policy, Biden’s well-known preference for bipartisanship also applied. When Republican colleague and friend Sen. William Cohen of Maine asked him on short notice to fly with him to Moscow to sell a particular arms control point, Biden agreed with a caveat: He would have to fly back immediately to keep a Delaware commitment.
Biden’s most prominently reported encounter with a foreign leader came in 1993. He met in Belgrade with Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic, who was then seeking a Greater Serbia encompassing Bosnia. Milosevic had suddenly invited Biden as the latter was seeking to lift a U.S. arms embargo on the besieged Bosnian government.
Biden, fearing a propaganda trap, finally agreed on the condition that it be private with no press. He wrote later: “I promised myself I would not break bread with a mass murderer” who was then engaged in broad killing of Bosnian Muslims.
In a scene captured on camera, when Milosevic asked Biden what he thought of him, he replied to his face: “I think you’re a damn war criminal and you should be tried as one.” Biden pressed him for an escort to see the bombed Bosnian city of Srebrenica, but was denied.
So Biden’s sudden call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas should not have come as a surprise. Foreign policy has always been a key element in his political arsenal for all his recent focus on the domestic crises wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
