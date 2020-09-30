I debated if I should write this column. My Board of Contributors columns are almost always about history or memories in Frederick. But I feel I need to provide some accurate information about the record of Joe Biden when it comes to public safety and first responders.
Joe Biden has been an ardent supporter of the Fire Act grant (assistance to firefighters grant program) and the SAFER grant (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response). He was an initial supporter of the SAFER program providing funding for thousands of additional career firefighter positions, including millions of dollars recently announced here in Frederick County to enhance the on-duty available staff for our apparatus, ambulances and medic units. He was one of the first senators to support the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program that has brought millions of dollars to the volunteer fire companies in our nation, including many fire companies here in Frederick County, to purchase fire engines, PPE such as turnout gear and boots and other critically needed items such as portable radios.
During my tenure as the director of the Frederick Department of Emergency Communications I was directly involved in the bipartisan effort to secure 20 MHz of bandwidth to assure public safety agencies would have available, secure broadband for future emergency communications needs. I was honored to represent Frederick County and the nation’s small/mid-size emergency communications centers at a special meeting called by Congressman Steny Hoyer with the nation’s public safety agencies.
I spoke along with ranking leadership from the New York City Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and several other police and fire departments large and small that were in attendance to provide direct input to Congress on the critical need to assure the future availability of bandwidth for public safety. Mobile data, video, texting to 911, uninterrupted use of cell phones during a national emergency and myriad of possible future communications capabilities needed to be secured before the bandwidth, known as the “D” block, was sold to the wireless carriers. Congressman Hoyer noted the biggest opposition to providing the frequencies exclusively for first responders was the value of the frequencies to the United States treasury, literally billions of dollars.
There was also a strong possibility that President Obama would not support the legislation because of the potential of the billions of dollars of lost revenue to the government. With Senators McCain, Lieberman (both I was fortunate to personally meet) and Senator Jay Rockefeller leading the charge in the Senate, it appeared the legislation would pass, but needed the support of the White House. Vice President Biden took the lead on this important public safety issue directly to President Obama and convinced the president of the importance to our national safety and security to provide our nation’s first responder community with the technical tools needed to enable the highest level of communications and technical advancements.
The legislation passed both houses of Congress and was signed into law by President Obama, thanks in large part to the personal involvement of Vice President Biden. Today, you can see the fruits of the many efforts of public safety leaders and legislators in the television commercials announcing the capabilities of the nationwide development of the FIRST NET public safety communications network.
Joe Biden has been a legislator that has reached across the aisle to build consensus on issues, and even voted to back Republican presidents when it was against the overall Democratic Party opinion. His 1994 bipartisan legislation provided funding to hire approximately 100,000 new law enforcement officers in our nation.
Joe Biden does not support defunding the police, but does support a cooperative effort to reform our criminal justice system by working in unison with our nation’s law enforcement leaders, municipal and government leaders and criminal justice advocates. Working together to develop consensus and build solutions is the key to building a strong relationship between police and communities. Joe Biden supports peaceful demonstrations as one of our democratic freedoms, but has consistently denounced acts of violence.
Do not listen to idle rhetoric and falsehoods of what will happen if Joe Biden becomes president. Take time to research and read what Joe Biden HAS done in his career to support fire/rescue and law enforcement to assure the safety and well-being of our nation. He builds consensus, works collaboratively, and is willing to reach across party lines to assure “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” of all Americans.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell, a lifelong Frederick County resident, has been active for 51 years in the county fire and rescue service. He retired as deputy chief/director of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services in 2017. He also served as the director of the Department of Emergency Communications during which time he became involved in the national efforts to secure the “D Block” frequencies for public safety.
(9) comments
Well done, Mr. Jewell. [thumbup][thumbup]
Excellent article, Chip.
If we give credence to what is on tape, then Wheezy will defund the police. Those are his words. Words have meanings and he spelled it out.
Piddle, also give credence to what’s on tape with trump flatly refusing to respond about racism and giving a nod to a clear white supremacist group to stand by. You and your idiot in the Oval Office are sick.
[offtopic], pdl. Stay on task, please.
Here are some of trump's words and some non-words that are even worse, not even addressing white supremacists, and instead actively reaching out to a known white supremacist group to stand by...oh..and that quip about 700K jobs...a flat out lie. Piddle, why on earth do you back suck a sad sack, unless you yourself agree with him and support white supremacy, are a climate change denier, want to clean coal by washing it with soap and water (literally is what he thinks)? Do you even know what "defund the police" really means or are you just repeating the sound bites from Fox? You obviously have demonstrated you don't know what socialism is.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/30/politics/proud-boys-trump-white-supremacists-debate/index.html
such a sad sack...autocorrect got me there.
Thanks for sharing this information. I was not aware of it. I am again reminded how important it is to put country above party. One candidate understands this. The other tells the Proud Boys to stand by.
[thumbup] saogirl!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.