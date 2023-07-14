Politics is sometimes little more than marketing. As evidence, behold the sudden use of the term “Bidenomics” by Democrats to describe administration policies of the past few years.

Indeed, what’s being branded as “new” is nothing but the same old program of big spending, big regulations and big cronyism. The only difference is that it’s on a much bigger scale.

stjohn42

While you cannot dispute that Bidenomics is a marketing term, just like Reaganomics, you also cannot dispute that it is effective at reaching the goals that it sets out to accomplish. Unlike the cruel hoax of trickle-down Reaganomics.

The FNP needs to rethink its policy of routinely publishing supposed editorials from the "Creators Syndicate". They are Libertarian propaganda pieces that are out of touch with the real experiences of actual Frederick County citizens.

gary4books
gary4books

A "Marketing Term?" I hope so. Good work in government must be made clear to the voters before a wave of lies arrives.

This article is a master work of "Yes, but ..." and should guide future writers who have no good arguments, or lack confidence.

I expect that good economic news over the next year will make clear the benefits of our economic policies. "All that is past, is prolog."

