In December 1998, Rep. Bob Livingston, a Republican from Louisiana, was set to succeed Rep. Newt Gingrich as speaker of the House.

Gingrich had announced his resignation from Congress and the speakership in the wake of a disastrous midterm election for Republicans, as well as revelations that he’d been having an affair with a House staffer who was more than two decades younger.

veritas

America's gerontocracy mumbles and stumbles on, blithely unaware of... pretty much everything. This is not a good look for our country, boys and girls.

Report Add Reply
pdl603

If brains were gas, Joetato wouldn’t have enough to circle a single Cheerio.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Classic - Hahahahahaha!!

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Perhaps Republicans will nominate someone better, but it is not looking like it.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

We can only hope!!

Report Add Reply
selwood21

Remember when President Trump had to hold a handrail and had a slightly different gate and the Democrats screamed about getting a cognitive test? How many times has Biden tripped up the steps to AF1, tripped on stage, gotten lost on stage, stopped a speech because he forgot what he was saying, and fallen off a bike? Where are those screams for a cognitive test??? What a bunch of hypocrites democrats have turned out to be. Biden continues to show dementia signs and you all turn a blind eye. Worst yet, you support him for running for another four years.

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Trump is about 3 years younger and a lot of pounds heavier. How many nurses does it take to change him?

Report Add Reply
selwood21

Trump has zero handlers unlike dementia ridden Biden where KJP has to clean up his mess every day by lying to the American people.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Good point Sel!!

Report Add Reply
gary4books
gary4books

If age is all that Republicans have, and Trump has all his baggage, the Republicans will lose. Perhaps closer than we expect. But a loss is a loss.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

35 has already lost popular vote twice by historic landslide record numbers. He has lost the independents votes. He hasn’t any chance.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

45

Report Add Reply
Blueline
Blueline

Hike!

Report Add Reply
selwood21

So you don't care that Biden lied to your face and the rest of Americans on the 2020 debate stage about his involvement with his son's business dealings in Ukraine and China? You don't care that he lied about his son making money from these countries. He has lied and plagiarized his whole life. And you support this liar. Good job Gary.

Report Add Reply
selwood21

Don't forget, Kamala is a word salad problem you can't ignore.

Report Add Reply
LuvFrederick

Biden is the President of the United States and clearly in the early stages of dementia. Not to mention he is physically getting weaker and weaker. Currently Trump is not President, doesn't have dementia and not physically weak.

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Right Luv - he's a hunk at 215 pounds and 6ft 3 inches tall. Man, he BMI screams "hunk".

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Hmmmmm, not sure what that means there, Hay! I grew up when a hunk was a handsome Dude! Like I used to be..... wait, still am!! Mahaabaahu!! [beam][beam]

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

Trump is the same age as Biden was when Republicans said Biden was too old to run.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

But Mumbley Joe is just one big brain fart!!

Report Add Reply
threecents
threecents

Republicans are not being inconsistent by supporting Mitch. Their leading presidential candidate is 77 years old.

Report Add Reply
selwood21

And sharp as a tack.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Yea, like when he didn’t know New Mexico is part of the USA……

Report Add Reply
Hayduke2

Yeah, but thank goodness the Air Force came to the rescue in the Revolutionary War

Report
selwood21

And Biden has been to all 54 States...I'll sum this up in two words...Made in America

Report
threecents
threecents

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtgzVARrPu4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRQwqWN5k_M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsQ2hX_noNw

Report
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Too funny, three! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report
threecents
threecents

Trump may be sharp as a tack when it comes to selling bridges in New York, but not in any other way.

Report Add Reply

