It’s no secret that American political discourse has been dog-paddling in a sea of irrelevance. Now and then, a story of great importance takes over if it involves drama and colorful personalities. The almost-coup in Russia would be an example.

But the newscasts remain super-glued to Donald Trump’s daily clown show with its cast of exhibitionists posing as members of Congress. Any blip in his poll numbers becomes subject for endless speculation on his chances in the 2024 president race.

Follow Froma Harrop on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription