In July 2009, Joe Biden, then the vice president of the United States, came to Wattsburg, Pa., to discuss the federal stimulus monies that would be used here and in other rural regions to expand broadband access to the internet.

Biden was here as part of a full-court press to ease the public's concerns over the then-unprecedented $787 billion stimulus package that President Barack Obama had signed weeks after taking office. I covered his visit here at Seneca High School, just outside Erie, when he praised the promise of a $4 billion package of grants and loans available that he said would extend broadband internet access to rural and other underserved areas of the country.

shiftless88

Actually we should ask Tommy T. why there is no broadband in much of Alabama. Or perhaps their governor. Did they apply for those grants in 2009?

matthewboh

Biden's failure? What about Congress's failure? What about media slinging this type of crap to blame one person? Why is Biden the only one who could have made this happen? I really wish the FNP wouldn't print this garbage.

selwood21

You will find the same results with the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed by the Biden Admin. It would require an unbiased media to hold the Gov't accountable.

