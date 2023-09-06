Time, as a concept, is in the zeitgeist.
This past year, NPR (National Public Radio) began running a series called “Finding Time,” which includes interviews with psychologists, researchers, and astro and theoretical physicists.
Some of the articles go way over my head, but the general consensus seems to be: “Time is so much weirder than it seems” (January 2023) and “Researchers say time is an illusion. So why are we so obsessed with it?” (December 2022).
I will turn 35 in a couple of weeks. As I age, my notion of time has changed, in ways other than the cliche (but true) “the years get shorter! They go by so quickly!”
For the first two decades of my life, time was linear. I was in school, where grades went sequentially K-12. Then, I was a college freshman, sophomore, junior and senior.
After I graduated from the University of Maryland in 2009, adult life loomed ahead of me as a big, empty expanse. It was daunting, to have no external force like the school calendar or a specific career path to organize my days and years.
School and all of its related extracurriculars were gone. Now, I alone was responsible for occupying the time outside my 40-hour work week.
COVID lockdowns were a situation in which time suddenly stretched into a big, gaping expanse for millions of people, all faced with the dilemma of filling their days without regularly scheduled social activities or a workplace to do it for them.
Perhaps time is in the news because so many of us, especially post-COVID, are reckoning with the fact that technology and an unstable climate have erased the cyclical flow experienced by our ancestors.
Rather than structuring our days around the rising and setting of the sun, and participating in life through our five senses, our days are filled with endless digital pings, distractions and interruptions as we experience life via the flat LED screen of our phone.
Climate change has made even the seasons unpredictable. it can be 45 degrees over Memorial Day weekend and 75 degrees in January.
Perhaps one of the privileges or challenges of 21st-century life is being able to adopt unique, personal methods of tracking the passage of time.
For me, one yearly marker that endured after my school days was my family’s annual August beach vacation in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Returning to Frederick after vacation signaled a change in seasons. The hum of cicadas and cool mornings hinted of autumn, and my September birthday, and back to school.
I began working in Alaska in 2017 and broke off from my family’s beach tradition. Alaska to South Carolina is too far to travel — the expense, jet lag and missing out on a week’s worth of wages just isn’t feasible.
Alaska has become my way of marking time. Every spring, I make a journey north. Then, in autumn, I return to Maryland. I lose track of the years and experience life in seasons.
September in Alaska is typically a month of rain. I appreciate the never-ending drizzle — it’s good for introspection.
As I observe the slow, steady multiplication of bright yellow aspen leaves and deep red fireweed lighting up the mountainsides, I am certain of several things. The seasons are changing. I am a year older. And, soon, I get to go home.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick. She now divides her time between Maryland and Alaska. She can be reached at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
We welcome your letters and columns!
Use the button below to send us your thoughts.
Remember:
A letter may be up to 400 words. A longer piece might be considered for an op-ed.
Strong preference goes to letters and op-eds about topics specific to Frederick County.
If you cite information we have not covered, provide specific evidence before we can publish it.
Letters should be signed by one person, who may write on behalf of an organization. A maximum of three names on a letter will be considered.
Letters must include your real name and hometown, which will be published.
